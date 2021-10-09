Women in politics are just that, politicians

Women politicians from different political parties led by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a press conference at Serena hotel in Nairobi on January 10,2019 where they said that they stand with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in rejecting early campaigns. Photo | EVANS HABIL

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • In an ideal world, we could tally up the things that our politicians have done for us, and vote for them accordingly
  • But in this world that we live in, all we can do is shame people—ever so slightly— into action on Twitter

A friend brought this viral image to my attention. The picture shows a mabati construction in Nyeri County—then again, construction is too fancy a word for what that thing looked like. It has three boards around it, and an open fourth 'wall', and a barely-there roof supported by four poles. When your eyes move from the debris that surrounds it, and after you question which person abandoned this shelter, you'll see a placard proudly declaring that this ramshackle eyesore was donated by Honourable Rahab Mukami, the Nyeri County Woman Representative. Then there's a mocking motto under her name: 'Maendeleo Mashinani.'

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.