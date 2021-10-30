Women belong in the kitchen and so do men, for food knows no gender

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Everyone should know how to cook as a basic life skill – not as something on the checklist
  • A man shouldn’t deem you worthy by the layers of your chapatis

My girlfriends came over to hang out with me post surgery, because I couldn’t move around, so they had to come to me. We launched into a conversation about the various kitchen requirements in our varied present and past relationships – namely, who’s cooking dinner? For one of my friends, cooking is something she does when there is has no pressure to do it – at least, if she is going to enjoy it. That journey to shags every Christmas to have to look like the obedient cooking and cleaning wife for a week is always deeply unpleasant for her. During the pandemic, she cooked more, because there were fewer people to cook for, and it was a stress relief. As soon as people had to go back to working in the office, her cooking reduced.

