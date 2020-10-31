Woman of Passion: Why I left an engineering career to be a tour operator

"I was lying in bed one night in 2014 thinking about a business idea that my friend had floated over coffee. She had said that since we both enjoyed traveling, we should start a tour and travel company," Charity Muthoni, says.

At the time, Charity was struggling to make ends meet with the little she was getting from selling GNLD products and after short stints with different employers, she knew that she was not cut for employment.

"I have a diploma in biomedical engineering. I enjoyed what I was doing—diagnosing and servicing medical equipment. However, I did not like the bureaucracy and the often rigid structures. I quit after a few months," says Charity.

The starting

The plan was that My friend and I would partner to establish and run the business but she could not commit because she had a baby to tend to. I approached another friend who also pulled out at the concept stage citing work commitments. I think she did not see the future in the venture," Charity who is in her 30's, says.

Not one to give up, she broadcast to her online friends that she was planning a day trip to Naivasha. "On the travel day, I had a full tour minibus."

"What was your starting capital?" many people have asked me about this. "I started this business with zero amount. All I needed was a phone and internet connection. Since the condition was that people pay before the trip, I used part of the money to sort out transportation and other expenses," says Charity.

She had already identified a tour operator who was guiding her on the initial stages of the business. The tour company recommended tour drivers, car dealers, and hotel hosts to her. "They were pivotal in my business's foundation and growth," she admits.

Her business became fully registered in 2016 and while the transition was not an easy one, she does not regret shelving the idea of working as a biomedical engineer.





Getting clientele

Her first clients were domestic tourists who would pay to attend organised trips to various destinations in Kenya. "On joining the field, I introduced overland trucks to travel enthusiasts," she says. Being a first for many and the unique concept expedited her business growth. "One time, one of the people that had booked local tours with us recommended his non-residents friends to me. They were coming to Egypt. That's how I started taking international bookings," she prides.

According to Charity, being patient with potential clients has contributed to her success. "I try to answer most of their questions and my responses are prompt.

I have lost businesses because I did not respond as fast. Because of the time difference, I sleep very late to cater to the international clients," she says.

She started by working alone, but with time she got an intern while her brother also came on board to help out occasionally.

Meeting her clients in person, Charity says, has helped create trust and give a personal touch.

"I try to meet most of my clients in person because one of the things that I have learned over the years is that the best marketing tool is word of mouth. I build a network and rapport with my guests and they, in turn, tell others about Adventure 360 Africa. On Trip Advisor, we have a five-star rating," she says.





Challenges

Catering to difficult clients is one of Charity's pain points.

"Sometimes we meet very mean people. These clients are very difficult to please and leave bad reviews. I hear some quarters say that the customers are always right but when you are in this field, you know the statement is untrue. One time in early 2018, we had hiccups that were beyond our control during a local trip. Some of the participants said many unkind words that for the rest of 2018, I couldn't get myself to organise local trips," Charity shares.





Impact of Covid- 19

The hospitality industry has been hardest hit by the pandemic, and Charity's venture has not been spared either. "This year has been different. Even before other industries started to feel the weight of the pandemic, most of us in this business were already facing financial problems. By mid-February this year, I already knew that the year was not going to pan out as I had expected. Especially, this being a small business, I have been hard hit because I get most of my income from international clients," Charity says.

To remain afloat, she moved out of the rented office and started operating from home. She has also been putting a lot of her energy into organising domestic trips. "I recently took people to Naivasha, Kitengela glass walk, and Chalbi," she says.

