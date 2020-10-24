Woman of Passion: Why I ditched law for beauty

Her clientele was growing but so were concerns on payments before delivery. There was a quarter who wanted to know why they had to pay before delivery for a product that they had not inspected.

For about six years, Janet Chencha, 36, alias Jay Cee had been running her business exclusively online. She would post on her social media platforms DVD workouts, gym equipment such as dumbbells, hair care, and skincare products. Interested customers would pay, then delivery would follow.

"My business was growing but I was also losing on these orders from people who wanted to have the products at hand before making payments. One of my friends introduced me to 'book a shelf' where I could pay for shelf space in an existing shop without having to open my own physical shop. I did this in 2018 and a few weeks ago, I opened my shop in CBD."

Janet leaped into business in 2012. She is an advocate of the high court and being a business person was not in sight. "It has been a journey of many firsts for me. It started when my two employers, I was working at a law firm and a part-time lecturer refused to pay me while on maternity leave. This meant that I had to stay at home without pay or go back to work after delivery. My husband had lost his job and my delivery had been complicated and left us financially drained," Janet says.





Lack of pay





She resumed work one month after delivery but there was a delay in salaries. For the part-time job, she knew that the payments were not monthly so the law firm job was her cushion. Without that pay, life became difficult and at one point, her mother had to chip in.





"I could not afford to go to the gym so I would go to the movie vendors, get DVD workouts and exercise at home," she says.

"Where did you get that DVD? Can you get me one too?" That's how I got into the business. It was a fluke."

She started making copies and distributing during her lunch hour and after work. As months went by, she increased the count of DVDs and hawked in offices during her free time. However, the transition was not easy.

"My mother wondered how I could have spent all those years in law school only to end up as a hawker. Also, without my law practice card, many guards could not allow me into the various buildings in town," Janet says.

She knew very little about pricing and the cost of deliveries, which squeezed her profit margins.

"I realised that the business could meet some bills. I decided to quit employment and focus on it. Now, I had more time and I had learnt about pricing. I even got an employee to take care of deliveries as I focused on the marketing side of the business," Janet offers.





Getting into business





Partly from the profit, she was earning from the business and money from her previous jobs, she ventured into gym equipment such as dumbbells.

"Because of my background in law, which has given me a leg up in my business, I research a lot and experiment. So, this time, I had cut my relaxed hair and was looking to grow my natural hair longer and healthier.

I started experimenting on products and I would go to the length of importing. After testing, I would share reviews on the various natural hair support groups I was part of. I am a good writer and I believe my explanations are what made people interested so I would make imports for both hair and skincare, this time not for testing but resale," she says.

Given the pandemic's hit on businesses, her small importation business suffered and she was faced with two options – wait while out of business or re-strategise. "My business had to continue so I started testing out on Kenyan beauty products and selling them. That way, I have something to sell even when there are delays or unavailability of international beauty products. One of my friends, whom I had helped in the formulation of ingredients for her hair business nudged me to start my line of products. I had confided in her that I dreamed of one. I had periods of self-doubt."

New line of products

Some of the products that Janet Chencha, alias Jay Cee sells under Jay Cee Beauty.

A few weeks ago, Janet launched her first beauty product line with a selection of organic oils and butter. "I am selling Jamaican castor, avocado, and neem oils. I also sell Cocoa and Shea butter," she says. The products bear her assumed name- Jaycee.

She market's her products online with most of her customers being referrals.

“I have received immense support and encouragement from my husband, members of my family and friends. If you ask me, having a good support system is one of the key success factors for every entrepreneur.





Key Lessons Learnt





1. Before you quit employment, have some savings that can cushion you for at least six months because business takes time to pick.

2. Keep proper books of record. While pregnant and on bed rest with our last born, an employee that I had trusted to run the business made away with products and money totaling to thousands of shillings.

3. Re-strategise and be innovative to meet the needs of your customers.

4. Don't trust everybody with your money, business secrets, and let the employees do what is in their job description.

5. Business is not all about sales. You also have to think of the expenses you accrue as you run it and how you can cut them down. In my case, I started to charge delivery fees for my products.





