Woman of Passion: I conquered fear, to offer affordable house designs online

"Elizabeth Elliot said that 'sometimes fear doesn't subside and one must choose to do it afraid' this is one of those quotes that really gave me the courage to pursue my business in 2019, after registering it back in 2016, and I had allowed the fear of the unknown and failure to stop me from pursuing it," Zita Kalanda shares.

The 35-year-old, wife and mother of three, was born in Jericho and was raised by her grandmother in Buruburu after she was orphaned at the age of eleven. Zita's grandmother worked two jobs to make ends meet, and she had to get government funding and depend on well-wishers to take Zita and her two sisters through school.

It's while in high school that her teachers encouraged her to pursue a career in civil engineering because of her good grades in math and physics and her love for design. Initially, she wanted to become a chef or an interior designer but she gave in to her high school teachers' advice. After high school, she enrolled for a degree in civil engineering at Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology (JKUAT). She was lucky to land an internship immediately after her graduation in 2010 and later on worked for a well-recognised engineering firm in Nairobi.

For five years, she worked in the second firm, toiling to gain the relevant skills. "My boss was tough and nurturing," she says. In 2016, she felt the need to further her career and she handed in her resignation.

The same year she registered Buni design, with a vision of putting her engineering skills in to practice. "I also wanted to create time for my growing family without the work pressure," she admits. In hindsight, she realised she did not have the courage to run the business.

"I did not have enough capital nor the networks to run the company and decided to indulge in employment for a few more years," Zita shares.

Her big break came in 2019 when she was handed a redundancy package after the company she was working for shut down.

"I used the pay package to research about running a business and think on what I wanted to offer the market," Zita says. Her husband by then was running the architectural side of Buni design company and had set up an online platform for the company.

She also enrolled for an MBA. "During this time, I worked on overcoming my fear and anxiety and saw a counsellor to unravel my life. I realised that fear was rooted in my childhood of lack and struggle. It was a big obstacle in my life," Zita added.

A few months later, Zita, now renewed, started looking at the offerings of her opening with fresh eyes. The vigour did her good as she identified a gap in offering low-cost houses to middle and low-income earners.

"I remember the security I felt when my grandmother completed the payment of our house. I felt the need to share that feeling with others," she explains.

In June 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, she launched MyBoma an online business that offers ready-made affordable house designs, to people with limited finances. "We got overwhelming support something that I had not anticipated," Zita says.

Being an online business, the company is well suited to people as there is limited travel during the pandemic. But what Zita appreciates most is the flexibility that comes with running her own business.

"I am to balance my time between family and the business. I also like the constant change and exposure to learning new things," she says.

Zita has learnt how to navigate in the male-dominated field of engineering. "For me, women do not have to act masculine to be respected or be heard. I do not have to raise my voice to lead I can be a nurturing leader," she states.

Like any other business, Zita has had her share of challenges, one being a recent hack on her online platform.

"To keep going despite the challenges, you need to have a why or a reason. For me making housing affordable gives me the push," Zita says.

She is grateful, however, for the skills she learnt while employed. "I have used the skills I learnt to steer my business. I still turn to my former employers and colleagues for assistance, referrals and I sometimes I subcontract some of my projects to them," she says.

Today, Zita believes in taking risks. "Yes, do not get into business blindly, do your research and have a strategy but do not wait to have all the ducks in a row to start the business. Take a risk and lay the brick one at a time," she advises.

That, and celebrating the small wins is her mantra.

"The counselor told me that I need to pat myself on the back when I achieve something, that it is a strong self-worth skill. Am learning to appreciate the milestones as small as they may be because it pushes me to achieve more and overcome my fear and anxiety," she concludes.





Zita's takeaways