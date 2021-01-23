Woman of Passion: How I managed to run a spa business despite the pandemic

Trish Njogu started Tumi Wellness in May 2018 following her passion for business, and a knack for making people feel special and appreciated. Having been introduced to the spa and wellness industry through her first job at an award-winning spa called Amara's Health Spa in her home country, Zimbabwe, she says "I came to learn that wellness is a lifestyle and that those who are committed to it enjoy tremendous benefits not known to many. It is not a luxury but a necessity."

Born and raised in Zimbabwe as Patricia Boitumelo "Tumi" Moeketsi, now married to a Kenyan, James Njogu goes by the name Trish Njogu. It was in 2012 while sitting with her dad one afternoon in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, that the idea of a wellness business came to mind.

At the time, she had just come back from a two-year Management Trainee Exchange programme in Kenya, courtesy of AIESEC. AIESEC is an international youth-run, non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation that provides young people with leadership development, cross-cultural internships, and global volunteer exchange experiences.

It was during the exchange programme, that she met her future husband, and she relocated to Kenya after they wed.

Given the harsh economic realities in Zimbabwe, creating a mobile spa business was going to be difficult.

When she settled in Nairobi, the wellness business idea came to life. With the support of her husband and in-laws, Tumi Wellness was launched in May 2018.

"Multiple adverts and billboards advertising spa services were cropping up everywhere," says Trish.

"This told me two things. One, that there is a market for wellness services, and two, if we were to enter the market, we would have to have a unique twist to our service offering.

Being a new mum of two at the time, I was practically chained to the house and often looking like a train had run over me," Trish says.

It was at that moment that the two ideas meshed. A business that would offer the premium and professional services of a high-end spa, but at the client's home. "This would give stay-at-home mums a little slice of heaven without having to leave the house," she says.

It took time for the idea to make sense to a lot of people, and to be given an opportunity. Thankfully, through their first few clients, referrals helped them build a customer base.

The year 2020 was projected to be the business best year, and everything was going according to plan until Covid-19 reared its head.

"We were forced to suspend services for two months till June 2020," Trish says.

While it was a challenging time, the lean nature of their home-based business model allowed them to stay afloat at a time when many brick and mortar businesses were shutting down due to rent arrears. On their re-opening in June, the spa saw a slight increase in their service as it was being offered in peoples' homes.

Trish Njogu provides mobile spa services at her customers' homes from anywhere in Nairobi. PHOTO| POOL

"That would have been a bumper last quarter of the year under normal circumstances, but it turned out to be one of their most challenging," the entrepreneur says.

The beginning of the year is the time most people across the world prioritise wellness. If anything, 2020 taught us that our health is of utmost importance. Trish yet again saw a gap in this.

"Wellness is not only about the physical, but also mental, social and spiritual health. One of the biggest silent killers in the world is stress," says Trish.

"Stress management is not about attending a seminar somewhere then everything becomes okay. One needs to make stress management a lifestyle, and the wellness industry exists to tackle issues such as that," she emphasizes.

Some of the services they offer include massages, facials, reflexology, manicures, and pedicures. If you order for an aromatherapy massage, you need only provide the space in your sitting room for instance, and one of their certified therapists will come to your home complete with the massage bed, oils, scents, and diffuser, and even the music. They will set up in the provided space, then pack up everything afterward. The same goes for couples and groups hosting events such as employee wellness days, customer appreciation, birthdays, bridal and baby showers.

"The benefit of is that it saves you the time and energy of having to deal with Nairobi traffic. You get to preserve your state of calm for longer as you can move straight from the massage table into your bed for some rest," Trish says.

Their market base is people who are conscious of their well-being. "What might be surprising to some, is that our customers are not just the top wealthy one percent as one would think," she says. "Our customers are stressed stay-at-home mums, baby and bridal shower groups, employed professionals with demanding careers, retired couples, fitness enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs." While the bulk of their customers are women, they have seen a steady rise of professional male clients.

"One can never anticipate the resilience and passion that comes from women-led businesses," notes Trish. "We are slowly taking over the landscape, one empowered woman at a time. I gained the confidence to strive higher because I was empowered by a network of women from an organization called African Women's Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC)," she says.

Trish attended the year-long entrepreneurship programme from March 2019-March 2020.

"I truly realised my potential as a woman in business. That is when I learnt how to put together processes and systems that support business growth," she says.

"I am a product of organisations that empower women, and families that support their girls to strive and do better," she concludes.











