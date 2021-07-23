With the biting cold comes the threat of Raynaud’s disease

By  Sona Parmar

  • Fresh ginger has also been used for hundreds of years for both its warming effect on the body and to boost circulation.


  • Rather than teabags, I’d suggest making fresh ginger tea. Grated or freshly chop about an inch cube of root ginger, and simmer it in a litre of water for about ten minutes.


  • Sip it as you would any other tea.

I simply cannot believe how cold it is. But while I can put on an extra jumper or some warm boots, I always think of those suffering from Raynaud’s (pronounced ray-nodes) disease.
This is a condition where blood flow to the extremities (usually the fingers and toes, but sometimes the ears and nose) is interrupted. This can be extremely painful. When someone with the condition is exposed to the cold, their fingers or toes turn white, then blue, and then red again once they finally warm up. It’s usually the warming up that causes the pain.

