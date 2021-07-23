With the biting cold comes the threat of Raynaud’s disease

I simply cannot believe how cold it is. But while I can put on an extra jumper or some warm boots, I always think of those suffering from Raynaud’s (pronounced ray-nodes) disease.

This is a condition where blood flow to the extremities (usually the fingers and toes, but sometimes the ears and nose) is interrupted. This can be extremely painful. When someone with the condition is exposed to the cold, their fingers or toes turn white, then blue, and then red again once they finally warm up. It’s usually the warming up that causes the pain.

There really is no conventional medical treatment for Raynaud’s, but I’ve found that certain natural approaches seem to help the patients I see.

The first is to eat heated foods, root vegetables in particular. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), plants that take longer to grow are considered to be more “warming”. This means ditching salads in favour of vegetables that are roasted or grilled (hearty stews are also great). Some of the key foods and spices favoured in TCM to warm the body are leek, sweet potato, turnip, fennel seeds, black pepper, nutmeg, garlic, cinnamon, onion and coriander. Of the pulses, adzuki, black and kidney beans are particularly warming.

Even if the warmth these foods provide make you sweat more (and therefore lose heat), they are also helping to improve circulation to the extremities.

Fresh ginger has also been used for hundreds of years for both its warming effect on the body and to boost circulation. Rather than teabags, I’d suggest making fresh ginger tea. Grated or freshly chop about an inch cube of root ginger, and simmer it in a litre of water for about ten minutes. Sip it as you would any other tea.

It is hard to imagine much movement and flow in the body without some form of physical exercise to get the bile flowing, the blood pumping and the lymph moving. You may find that taking a yoga class, rather than embarking on a strict gym regimen, much more palatable.

The main supplement often suggested for Raynaud’s is the herb gingko biloba. Traditionally a remedy to help maintain brain functions such as memory and concentration, gingko biloba appears to work by boosting circulation of oxygenated blood to the brain. Similarly, it can increase blood supply to the hands and feet. Look for a supplement containing between 40 and 80mg of what’s known as standardised extract - the usual dose is 40-80mg three times a day. However, you must avoid gingko biloba if you’re pregnant.