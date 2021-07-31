Shutterstock

With a monthly income of Sh80,000, what must I do to buy my dream house within 5 years?

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • To prevent a similar health financial risk from recurring, shop for affordable comprehensive medical covers based on your needs and budget.


  • With a monthly premium of between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000, you can procure a family cover that can guarantee an outpatient offer of between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000 and in-patient cover of between Sh1 million and Sh3 million per year.

Q
: My name is Abdul Musa. Before Covid-19, I was making between Sh90,000 and Sh105,000 per month. From these earnings, I had managed to save Sh1,242,000. However, I fell sick and used all of these savings. In addition, my extended family was forced to borrow Sh790,000 to settle my hospital bills. I am now back on my feet and today, I make Sh80,000 per month. My monthly expenses are as follows:

