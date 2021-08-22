Winter Akoth
Pool

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Winter Akoth: I got into an early marriage to fill the void after my father abandoned me

By  Nancy Waithera

Having been neglected by her father because of being a girl, Winter Akoth, 34, discovered her passion for giving hope to teenagers and mentoring them to discover their identity and pursue their dreams in life. By

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.