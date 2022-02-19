Winnie Asiko: Kakamega County deserves a senator who is vibrant like me

Winnie Asiko

Winnie Asiko, 29, has tossed herself into the Kakamega senatorial race. If she wins, she will be the first woman to clinch the position in her county. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

I joined politics because I saw the need for the youth to be part of the decision making processes, policy creation and implementation.

“In the Kakamega Senatorial race, I am contesting against individuals especially men who are not only older but also who have been in the field for years.  When people hear about my resolve to contest, they wonder if this makes me lose sleep. I don't.

