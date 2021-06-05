Will a vibrator quell my search for pleasure?

Will a vibrator quell my search for pleasure?  Photo | Photosearch


By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • A high-flying marketing professional in her early forties, Jacky was married to a Member of Parliament
  • But thinking back, the ten years of this marriage have been hollow and devoid of romance


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.