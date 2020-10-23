WIKAM: It’s not all about money, fame and fortune

Caroline Muchina is the Ag. Corporation Secretary and Head of Legal Services at Nursing Council of Kenya, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a Certified Secretary and an Associate of the Kenya Institute of Bankers.

I once invested a lot of money in organic horticulture farming: The dividends paid well at first. But the business was heavily affected by changes in weather and competitors. Telephone farming did little to help. Most of the produce was pilfered by employees. The emotional turmoil that I experienced was indescribable. It took many years to recover.





It’s not all about money, fame and fortune: A while back I declined a role in a multinational organisation and took up another job solely because it paid well. I ignored all the red flags. I later realised that I was spreading too thin too quickly, the integrity of the role was in question and there was no clear vision. I continued fighting and staying on to the extent of sacrificing my health for the job. For a long time, I was sad, sick and angry. I later left. Do not be afraid to fail or say no.





I had very little to work with when growing up: My father died when we were young, leaving my mother to raise the four of us with almost nothing. I learnt from a young age to be tenacious, that I had to be successful no matter what life threw at me. I was not going to let my mother’s hard work just go down to waste. I am proud of the success I have achieved so far.





There are real benefits in career mentorship: Get someone in your field who has walked your path and who shares your expertise. Discuss with them your goals, problems and choices along your career path. Be accountable to them. It will be easier to navigate. Choose excellence. No cutting corners, no shortcuts, no whining or complaining.





There are instances I have held back and failed to prioritise myself: I have on many occasions silenced myself. I possibly should have learnt to say no more quickly, not cede power so easily and apologise for being me. I am working on this.





For my peace of mind, I mostly save in safe investment vehicles: I tend to choose the ‘less risk low return’ investment portfolios. So I am big on T-Bonds, Commercial Paper, Fixed deposits and unit trusts. I used to major in real-estate alone but this is not easily convertible to cash when in need.





Nothing will be served to you on a silver platter; You must be able to spot opportunities and seize them at the right time and run with them. Do not forget to enjoy the journey and live in the moment.





Feedback: satmag@ke.nationmedia.com