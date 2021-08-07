Why your obsession with premature ejaculation could be driving her away

I first met Jeremy in 2019 when he came to the Sexology Clinic. At that time, he was divorced from his wife of three years. He gave the reason for the divorce as premature ejaculation. They had one child aged two with his ex-wife. The child moved out with the mother and Jeremy provided financial support.

"We are in talking terms with my ex-wife," Jeremy explains, "We agreed that there is no need to be enemies, and to maintain communication for the sake of the baby."

Jeremy had coped well with the divorce. His work life was not interrupted and he was advancing in his career. Further, he continued building his investments. Things were working well for him.

"I am preparing myself for my next union, the failed one gave me lessons for the future, I take it positively and focus on what is important – a better future," he says.

"But you should not be in a hurry to get into another marriage," I advise, "The sense of loss after a divorce pushes many people to rush into new relationships and the probability of a second divorce becomes even higher." Jeremy nods. He was quite a master in managing his circumstances.

"But one question keeps bothering me and that is why I decided to consult you," he offers, "What else could I have done to stop premature ejaculation?"

I interrogate Jeremy to understand his sex problem before giving advice. He was 30 years old. He got married at the age of 27 while his ex-wife was 25.

"My main problem was that I ejaculated within a minute of penetration," he explains, "Sometimes it would occur before."

Initially, his ex was accommodative of the problem but with time she started complaining. She then withdrew from sex. She rejected Jeremy's sexual advances. Before they finally agreed to part ways they had not been intimate for six months.

"She said that it was better to end the marriage early than to waste each other's time; that the same way we made a free will to marry is the way we should part without acrimony," he explains.

In the course of the marriage, Jeremy read quite a bit about premature ejaculation. He exercised regularly hoping it would help. His diet changed too. He also used supplements that he directly imported from a company that claimed to treat the condition from natural products.

"There was minimal and mostly no improvement from these interventions," he observes, "My wife just got tired and left."

I asked if it would be fine for me to have a session with his ex-wife, to understand from her perspective what could have gone wrong. This would not only benefit Jeremy but her as well as they would have closure on the marriage. She agreed to my request on the condition that I would be meeting them separately.

Jeremy's ex-wife came to the clinic and her version of the story was quite insightful and shaped my thinking on how premature ejaculation should be managed.

"I did not divorce Jeremy because he had the issue," she explains, "I was quite aware of the problem even at the time of marriage since we had already been intimate."

The reason she walked out was because of Jeremy's obsession with his ejaculation problem.

"His lifestyle changed, he spent all his time reading on the subject, exercising, and preparing herbal drinks," she said, "Sex became a difficult exercise, he did gymnastics in bed that I did not understand; his attention was on delaying ejaculation and he cared the least about me and how I felt."

Over time, the foreplay that the couple used to enjoy faded. Jeremy would start his gymnastics as soon as he initiated sex.

"It was frustrating, to say the least; I felt hollow; I felt like a sex object for experimentation; there was no emotional involvement in the sex; I realised that I was developing hate for Jeremy as every encounter felt like rape," she lamented.

I explained that it was a mistake for Jeremy to try to solve the problem on his own. He needed a doctor's help since its treatment is a pretty straightforward affair. I told her that it was still possible for them to have therapy to resolve the deep emotional problems that this problem caused. Further, more professional treatment for premature ejaculation could be provided to Jeremy. Perhaps their broken marriage could be repaired.

"No turning back for me," she says, "Just treat him and ask him to get another wife."

