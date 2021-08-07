Why your obsession with premature ejaculation could be driving her away

Finding it hard to conceive? Try surrendering. Photo | Photosearch

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Jeremy's wife divorced him because all his attention was directed towards finding a solution to his bedroom issue

I first met Jeremy in 2019 when he came to the Sexology Clinic. At that time, he was divorced from his wife of three years. He gave the reason for the divorce as premature ejaculation. They had one child aged two with his ex-wife. The child moved out with the mother and Jeremy provided financial support.

