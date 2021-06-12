Why your fashion choice is a great pain in the back

More women are complaining about back ache and fashion is to blame. PHOT|FOTOSEARCH

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to Dr. Sambu Mashua, a Nairobi-based physiotherapist for over 10 years, the number of women coming to his clinic complaining of backaches has increased over the years.
  • “Most of the time on our evaluation, the pain originates from a distant location and manifests on the back. And fashion has something to do with it,” he says

Sorry, bad news. Your skinny jeans, shapewear, hooded coats, oversized bags, and especially your choice of shoes are likely to cause you serious back pain. Yes, it's a myth that missing out on the hanky-panky business will lead to a whining back.

