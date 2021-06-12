Why your fashion choice is a great pain in the back

Sorry, bad news. Your skinny jeans, shapewear, hooded coats, oversized bags, and especially your choice of shoes are likely to cause you serious back pain. Yes, it's a myth that missing out on the hanky-panky business will lead to a whining back.





Elephant Man, a Jamaican dancehall musician wrote a song and titled it Gully Creepa. This would later become popular in women's circles only that it is not about the song but the style itself- gully creeping. Have you ever seen a woman walking and this music title came to mind? I am quite sure you have.





A 2017 study by the British Chiropractic Association shows that some items in your closet will cause spine problems. "My house is right here. Can you kindly drop me at the entrance? Anita Nkonge, 36, recently found herself pleading with a matatu driver.





Her back hurt. "It was so bad that I was worried about not being able to ever walk again without support. After alighting, I had to call my husband who carried me in his arms into the house. I remember spending that evening scouring the internet for possible causes of the back pain," she offers.





"High heels? This came up many times but I swear by sports shoes. I find them comfortable and easy to walk around with because of the nature of my work as a sales executive. After many minutes of research, I could not pin down the issue so the next morning instead of reporting to work, I went to see a physiotherapist. It turned out it was my bag that was the issue. It's quite heavy and it's on my back for most of the day.





According to Dr. Sambu Mashua, a Nairobi-based physiotherapist for over 10 years, the number of women coming to his clinic complaining of backaches has increased over the years.





"I am talking about women in their late 20s and 30s. The number has increased with women saying it's not a lack of exercise because they walk a lot. This week, I saw one who has been taking painkillers to numb the pain without success," the physiotherapist, who operates in Eastlands, Nairobi says.





Back pain, he explains, does not originate from the back. "Most of the time on our evaluation, the pain originates from a distant location and manifests on the back. And fashion has something to do with it. For most women, fashion trends and the overall general appearance override their physical health and wellness. When it comes to fashion some items will literally cause you tears in the long run. Here they are:





Shoes

According to Dr. Mashua, many women make the mistake of buying a pair because it is fashionable and well, cheap. You are thinking, "Nike shoes are on-trend. If I can get the shoe at Sh1,000… it doesn't matter if it's an imitation, I would have made a kill and still be fashionable. A stiletto at Sh500, who would leave that?"

You have all these Chinese imported new shoes, that are right on trend being sold everywhere at a knock-off price. So you buy several pairs, however, you don't pause and ask, "Is this pair right for my health?"

Word is that Balenciaga and crocs have collaborated to make crocs in stiletto heels. "Will the shoe be ergonomically designed to protect your feet and the back?"

Fashion and memes aside, this is the question that people should be asking," says Banice Wanyoike, a fashion stylist in Nairobi.

According to Dr. Mashua, wearing the wrong type of shoes can cause an imbalance of the right and left leg thus affecting the pelvic from balancing and cause back strain.





"High heels are the biggest culprits on this. Many ask, " If you are saying no to high heels, are flat shoes your best option?" No, they are not. If the shoe has no arch support at all, the soles of your feet start to hurt, then the ankles, and finally your entire back. Those cute doll shoes, sandals, and ballet flats lack arch support.

Solution: When choosing shoes, go for a pair with soft padding and don't walk in high heels for a long distance.





Tight Jeans

Is it time you ditched those ultra-tight skinnies? Many TikTok creators especially those in generation Z are saying no to tight jeans and warming up to straight-leg, boyfriend, flare, and other styles of jeans. This is purely for fashion's sake.

It's good news for our backs. Abraham Ochung, a Nairobi-based physiotherapist and orthopedic manual physical therapist dissuade women from wearing skinnies. " These constrict the spine and limit its range of motion leading to back pain and stress. I call these the silent causes of back pain because many people are unaware about it," he says.

Solution: “You don't have to entirely do away with this clothing. I would recommend that you go for stretchy materials, snugs, and to get the right size,” he says.





Sports Bras

Most sports bras have thin straps and these do not allow equal distribution of weight across the shoulders and this will lead to shoulder pain which can extend to your back and might find yourself slumping as you walk.

Solution: Dr. Ochung recommends bras that have thick and comfy straps. Also, get the right size.





Body Shapers





Hello, Kim Kardashian hot trend. Welcome, back issues.

We get it, you want a waspy waist and a body shaper is the best thing since sliced bread.

Spoiler alert! This is not something that Dr. Mashua would recommend. "We have heard of people collapsing because they are unable to breathe. If you are dependent on body shapers, then you are risking back pain because it compresses your muscles and make them weak," he says.





Solution: If you can avoid body shapers and opt for other natural ways such as exercising for a toned tummy the better. Electric machine stimulators that are used to tone the body can also be used.





Backpack

To save your back, Dr. Mashua says that you need to pay attention to the weight of the bag and how you carry it. Don't sling your backpack on one shoulder.

"Backpacks are the best for posture as they distribute weight evenly. Even then, it's important to empty the unnecessary items. If it has one strap, alternate the shoulder you carry it on or strap it across your body."



