Why younger men are falling in love with older women

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • According to an in-depth survey conducted by an online platform, 27 per cent of younger men were found to be attracted to older women
  • The same survey also revealed that 9 per cent of single people were likely to pursue partners who are ten years older or younger than them. 

"I met Naomi at a friend's party. When I saw her, I thought she was just the perfect woman for me. I wasn't looking for an older woman and Naomi wasn't looking for a younger man, but it just happened. (I was 30 and she was 45 then.) Our relationship is unique because it's not just built on sex, but on trust, respect and love," says Lucas. 

