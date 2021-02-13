Why you should try the new staycation trend this Valentines

A room at Ole Sereni hotel, Nairobi. The hotel is offering a luxurious prime Valentine's package for Sh350, 000 in the Presidential suit. The hotel has also partnered with Saturday Magazine to give staycations to lucky couples. PHOTO: COURTSEY OF OLE-SERENI

By  Fridah Mlemwa

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • Kevin and Faith Kiiru are touring the country, after they sold off all their belongings and left Nairobi
  • Although dedicating their life to travel is not so common in Kenya, another alternative, staycation, is being embraced in the country
  • Ole-Sereni hotel confirms the trend and says the hotel has adjusted to accommodate couples

The year 2020 means many things to different people. For Faith and Kevin Kiiru, it was the year they finally took a big leap and followed their dream of exploring Kenya. On 30th September 2020, the young couple made the decision to sell off all their belongings, packed up what they could, and left Nairobi for Kilifi.

