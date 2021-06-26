Why you should treat relationships the same way you would a get-rich money scam

I know it doesn’t sound like it, but avoiding bad investments with dodgy funds calls for the exact same formula as avoiding terrible manfriends.


By  Abigail Arunga

What you need to know:

  • Even if you know his Mpesa and bank pins, you’re very single
  • Until the law of Kenya and your belief system recognise you as a couple, you’re still marking the ‘Ms’ box on official forms


I know it doesn’t sound like it, but avoiding bad investments with dodgy funds calls for the exact same formula as avoiding terrible manfriends. It’s an identical rule book—do with your money as you would with your heart. If only I had known that people had not seen CMA denouncing Cytonn’s shady dealings years ago, I would have written this article much sooner. Let’s get right into it, shall we?

