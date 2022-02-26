Why you should eat your food not more than three hours after cooking it

I love cupcakes. Actually, I love the frosting that’s on them. Granted, I don’t eat nearly as many as I’d like to but, up until last weekend, I thought there were much worse vices to have. It was last weekend that I was licking off the icing off a cupcake when, distracted by one of the kids, I somehow dropped some on the ground.





The dogs seemed to have a sixth sense about these things and, within a minute, one of them was there sniffing at delightful treat awaiting him. But, to my surprise, my dear furry friend decided that he wasn’t interested in the icing after all and off he went on his merry way.





Isn’t it weird, I thought, that a dog will lick himself, but isn’t interested in something I consider to be food?





Which brings me to something I said during a corporate seminar I ran earlier in the week - one of the things I had talked about was how certain foods don’t really go off. I had said that margarine, left outside in your yard, will look pretty much the same a couple of weeks later. Not only will the dogs not be interested in it, but neither will flies, or even any fungi (butter, on the contrary, doesn’t last that long).





What this cupcake incident did do, is to make me more aware of the packaged foods we now consume. How much goodness can food contain if it can last for such a long time?





Put another way, did you know that green peas lose more than 50 percent of their vitamin C content in the first 24-48 hours after harvesting? If that’s the case, how much goodness can that tin of tomatoes on your shelf have? And the tomatoes are something that you expect to have goodness. What about a packet of crisps that can last a couple of years? We all know how long normal potatoes last.





So what’s my point? Start eating more foods that “go off”. Eat more of them and eat them in a fairly short time after cooking. In yoga philosophy, it is believed that food loses its prana, or vital energy, three hours after cooking it. That’s not to say that all the vitamins and minerals is lost, rather the vibrations of the food changes after those three hours, so that it nourishes you in a different way.





The ideal type of food is the kind you can pick from a tree or pull out of the ground. Next time you sit down to eat, think about that. I can tell you, it’ll be a while until my next cupcake.









