Why women go out with married men of the cloth

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Affairs involving men of the cloth are bound to elicit controversy because of the high moral ground that pastors are held.
  • But statistics show that these affairs are happening more often than society is willing to acknowledge.
  • According to a survey by the journal Christianity Today, up to 23 percent of all married pastors will admit to sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Over the last five months, Deborah Wairimu has been having a secret affair with her pastor. Deborah, who is a lead member of the choir at their church in Donholm, Nairobi, says that the secret affair started in October last year.

