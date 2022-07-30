Why we need to change our message to protect women

Women, unfortunately, keep being murdered. It happens in any scenario imaginable that you can conceive – sometimes it’s the boyfriend, sometimes it’s the ex. Sometimes it’s a stranger, sometimes it’s a father. Most times, it’s a man. Once in a while, it’s another woman. And in many of the situations, the reason the woman is being killed is rejection. Either they said no to the advances, or they couldn’t, and this was the result.

Women are often taught a lot of things, in school and in life, about protecting themselves. But none of it really seems to work. Whether you wear three layers of clothes and don’t show your ankles; whether you only go to school and church; whether you’re a good or a bad girl, whatever those terms mean, this can still happen to you; whether you have karate skills, something bad seems to constantly be lurking on the horizon. (The 2014 Demographic and Health Survey showed at least 45 percent of women and girls aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence and 14 percent have experienced sexual violence.)

I long for a world that doesn’t tell women by saying that what they wear affects how much harm they attract. That’s rarely, if ever, the case. Most of the time, these attacks are a power play – how much can I do to you? How much can I get away with it, with no consequence? If I say your murder is an honour killing, will the community forgive me? If I say we are married, will people look the other way? If I say you took my money and didn’t give me a date, can I now be justified?

I don’t know. I was thinking about it this week because I wanted to write an article about the lady who was killed by her boyfriend’s roommate. This roommate had reportedly tried to sexually assault her before, and he got kicked out of where they live. But then, one day, when the boyfriend was at work, he came back. And now she is dead.

She did the right thing, no? She found a nice man, settled down, built a life for herself, and when something bad happened, she told her man. That’s what you’re supposed to do right? Reporting is supposed to help, right?

I think it’s time we change what we tell women. In an ideal world, sure. You can wear what you want. You can go where you want, stay out as late or as early as you want. But this is not an ideal world, and people who look like me are harmed disproportionately, sacrificed at the altar of egos of men who think they are allowed, nay, entitled, to women’s bodies. Because we all know that occurrence is not rare. If you Google ‘girl killed by boyfriend Kenya’ (which I did before I wrote this), there are too many results. It’s too much. It’s happening across all social classes, all locations, all religions, all the time.

And that’s why I’m saying – we teach young girls how to not get raped but we don’t teach boys not to be rapists. And maybe that’s the problem. The message we’re putting out doesn’t make sense. First, we need to teach respect to girls, and what mutual respect and consent looks like. We need to actively say, this is wrong (!!) and if you do it, it is wrong, and if your friend does it, it is wrong, and if your friend does it and you don’t do anything about him doing it, then you’re also complicit in his actions.

And maybe we need to say hey, don’t trust men anymore. The men in the story books and on TV are not the men you’re dealing with in real life. They don’t deserve your trust before you know their intentions (not that time always makes a difference), and you can’t afford to trust men, really. Because we can’t afford it! If we did this, those Google results wouldn’t be so extensive. If there were as many men protecting the women they claim, the ones who are going to be in an uproar after this comes out, then I wouldn’t have to write this article, now would I?









