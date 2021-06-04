Why we are still afraid to talk about menopause

Why we are still afraid to talk about menopause

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Like menstruation, menopause is a natural part of female life
  • Despite millions going through it, women argue that discussing the effects of menopause only increases their exposure to sexism and ageism 

When we started looking for women who we could interview for this feature, we thought it will be a walk in the park. I mean, at the snap of a finger, I could count more than 20 women in my contact list who are past the age of 50, and for this particular story, I only needed four of them.

