Why the men’s conference invited me to speak on sex

It was my first time attending the Men’s Conference and they admitted me into their membership and waived the registration fee. As you may be aware, the Men’s Conference is a social gathering of men where they freely discuss matters affecting their relationships including sex.

“We made a resolution to admit you to our membership because we believe you can help us deal with the difficult subject of sex,” the chairperson said while introducing me.

“We know you are helping the women deal with sex problems but you intentionally sidelined the boy child,” a member shouted from the audience in jest to which everyone burst out laughing. He was referring to the women’s social gathering popularly known as Chama to which I am the only male member.

Unlike the women’s gatherings which are held during the day on Saturdays with tea served, the men’s conference started at 6 pm and everyone had a drink of their choice, mostly alcoholic. A few members were also smoking. Others had steaming heaps of nyama choma which they freely shared. There was Congolese Rhumba playing in the background and waiters mingled freely with members serving them.

“This is not a bar, it is our conference hall where we make decisions on serious matters,” the chairman assured. “Many of our members have made serious decisions about business, politics, investment, and so on from here and they succeeded.”

“Can we go to the topic of the day please,” the vice-chairperson called, “our worry as we sit here is that the hunter has become the hunted.”

“Yes, we used to persuade our women to have sex but now we have no interest and they are the ones pushing us to be intimate,” a member explained.

“We have no peace at home because our performance is dismal, we lose erections most of the time,” another member said.

“Do not judge us, we are not bad men but we have discovered that an away match can be very exciting,” another member said to which there were loud murmurs.

It was my turn to speak.

One thing that kills sexual excitement is monotony. Married people or those in long-term sexual relationships tend to develop repetitive routines. The most common is that sex happens in the bedroom and on the bed with lights off and everyone under the blanket with eyes closed. Afterward, everyone drifts off to sleep.

“How long is your foreplay for example?” I asked.

“Now what is that?” A member shouted back to which everyone burst out laughing.

“Doctor when I come from here as I reach my gate my wife knows that am ready for the game, I do not believe in those things of foreplay,” another member shouted.

Many others commented on the issue. My conclusion was that most men are lost when it comes to foreplay. As a result, they rush into penetration before their women are ready for it. Many women suffer pain as a result or are simply unable to enjoy the act or reach orgasm. This is the beginning of the deterioration of a couple’s sexual life.

You see, early in life when the relationship is new both men and women get excited very quickly. Over, time, however, each requires a period of preparation before engaging in sex. If one has been busy and stressed during the day, foreplay helps them to switch from the stress mode to a romantic mode.

“I think for most of us the demands at home are included into the overall life stresses and sex becomes a duty that one fulfils, otherwise the woman will not give you peace,” a member said. There was an unusual silence in the room, as members did some self-reflection.

But getting into an extramarital affair to get the excitement that is missing at home is an escapist behaviour. Within time the side-chick also becomes boring. There is, therefore, a need to create variety in your long-term sexual relationship so that excitement and desire are enhanced.

“Now what does that really mean, I need another beer,” a member shouted from behind making everyone slide into bouts of laughter.

Variety means a change from routine. Sex can happen in different places. It can be at a different time of day. The process should also keep changing, you can’t do the same thing and expect different results.

“Why are you assuming that we don’t change the settings?” a member rhetorically asked. He was already tipsy.

“It is almost midnight now and we need to leave, let us hold our horses till the next meeting,” the chairperson announced.







