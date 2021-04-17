Why that medication is not working on your illness

As a holistic practitioner, I’m interested in treating the whole body and specifically to the root cause of an ailment. To demonstrate this, I’d like to talk about the difference between therapy and disease.





Imagine that you get a splinter in your finger and when it’s not taken out, pus begins to form around the site of the splinter. You go to a doctor and s/he prescribes a course of antibiotics, citing the pus as the disease. I realise this is a simplistic example, but you can see that the pus is, in fact, the therapy for the splinter. It’s the splinter that’s the disease. When the splinter comes out, the pus will miraculously disappear.





We could take this example further by comparing it to people who smoke, essentially putting “splinters’ into their lungs and then developing conditions like excess mucous, coughing, fever and even full-blown bronchitis. Here, the therapy is the mucous and coughing as they are trying to get the debris out of the lungs, but very often antibiotics are given for these splinters in the lungs. Fast-forward twenty years later and we often see cases of lung cancer, which is basically a whole bunch of debris in your lungs, because the medication that you were given has stopped you coughing it out.





So, although I talk about the natural approach, I actually think it would be more accurate to say that it’s actually the rational or sensible approach – and this would simply be to get the debris out of the lungs, and then to avoid putting anymore there.





So if you have a particular illness that’s been there for a while, ask yourself, “am I treating the therapy?” Well, let’s think about the splinter. If it were treated with antibiotics, granted, the pus would go away, but the problem would come back - again and again. When a cyst (or tumour) forms, this is in essence a permanent bunch of pus.





So if a doctor is giving you medication, for something like chronic ailment (eg asthma, eczema, arthritis, heart disease), you won’t ever get better. The question you need to ask is what’s the splinter? And very often this may be a sedentary lifestyle, or poor dietary choices. One woman who came to see me, suffered from chronic migraines as a result of her guilt surrounding her father’s cancer. Only then was she able to take care of her body in the correct way, so that she was totally migraine-free. In her case, this involved cutting out oranges and cheese, two common migraine triggers.









