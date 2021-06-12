Why Michuki Park is attracting crocodiles

Crocodile at Michuki Park Nairobi 8 May 2021Credit Joy Arividza Photo |  Rupi Mangat 

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • We’re now walking along Nairobi River lined with groves of bamboo with benches to relax
  • And as if on cue, there was a crocodile lying on the banks of the river

The clouds threatened to burst on the Saturday morning in Nairobi but did not for it would have made birding very hard in the rain.

