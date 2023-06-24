Why jealousy is like swallowing poison

After a year of frequenting the Sexology Clinic complaining of headaches for which I found no cause despite the myriad of tests, Juliana walked to my office one morning and after the usual pleasantries blurted out:

“It is finished, doctor it is, there is no more marriage, I am done!”

Before I could comprehend what she was trying to say, she broke down in tears.

I had just walked into the clinic and she was the first patient I was seeing.

“I am really sorry for what you are going through Mrs Manano, please have courage and.. …..”

“Doctor please, please do not call me with that stupid man’s name again,” she shot back, “call me by my maiden name.”

Juliana had been married for three years and was a house wife. She had a degree in Commerce but had agreed with her husband to be a stay at home mum and look after their only daughter. All was well initially but of late Juliana had developed a non-resolving headache and she appeared unhappy every time she came to the clinic. Whenever I asked about her family she would say very little: that everything was fine; that the man was okay and that the baby was not giving her sleepless nights.

So the reaction this day was very strange. She looked devastated and for once she was talking negatively about her husband.

“I have persevered all this time,” she continued, “I am tired of being a slave. I want my freedom.”

According to Juliana, the moment she got married her husband persuaded her to stop working. He jokingly said that she was too beautiful and men in the office would “disturb” her. Because of his insistence, Juliana resigned from her job; if anything she was expectant and tired and was barely coping with work.

Her husband thereafter developed a habit of shopping for her. He said she needed to rest at home and that there was no need for her going to shop. Progressively the man started checking her messages on the phone. He would sometimes call back anyone who had talked to Juliana during the day and if it was a man there would be war in the house. She was not allowed to call any man because her husband believed she had a “secret affair”.

Juliana used to take the child to the clinic on her own but of late this was no longer the case. Her husband insisted on accompanying her just in case the “secret lover” met her on the way. What worried Juliana was that her husband had just hired a security firm not just for safety around the house but to also monitor her movements and arrest “her lover”. Further, her husband had stopped her from making her hair and nails and had confiscated some of her clothes because “they made her look too sexy and seductive to men”.

Juliana had no secret lover and had no intention of being unfaithful. She did not understand this progressive behaviour of false accusation. She stormed out of the house that morning and told the man that she was going away. She believed her headache was caused by the stress of her husband’s unusual behaviour. She needed a break. She wanted freedom. Initially she thought the man just had too much love for her making him behave the way he did, but it was becoming clearer to her that there was a problem.

I had a few meetings with Juliana and her husband. I concluded that the man had pathological, obsessional, sexual jealousies and many other similar descriptive terms. This is a situation where a person has an intense but false feeling of being cheated on. They have a deep feeling of being tricked and deceived. They see every move as aimed at tricking them and accumulate false evidence to prove their point.

The problem is commoner in men making women the most accused of infidelity. In more severe cases, the obsession may stop the man from doing his work. The intense but false feelings do not allow him to concentrate at work and he becomes a poor performer. His belief may even lead him to harming you.

Resolving pathological jealousy on your own can be difficult. It is important to seek services of a professional counselor. When everything fails, and especially when the man becomes violent it may be necessary to separate. This is unfortunate but it may be necessary for the safety of the woman.



