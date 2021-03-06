Why is your child throwing up with no fever? This food could be the cause

We vomit when we can't tolerate food for whatever reason. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

Summary:


  • Joe’s parents had been to countless doctors and were at their wits’ end
  • The most important thing for me was for Joe to stop vomiting

Every time Joe, age two, would eat, he’d be sick. At 12kg, his weight was reasonable, but his parents knew instinctively that the vomiting wasn’t a good thing. Furthermore, the stomach acid that was brought up every time was really starting to damage Joe’s throat and he now seemed to have reflux even when he wasn’t being sick.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.