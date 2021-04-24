Why is my husband growing large breasts?

A couple during a medical examination. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH 

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Mary got concerned when her husband’s Tom breasts started growing
  • There was a bit of pain in them. After some time, they started discharging milk
  • This made the couple seek medical help

The phone rang for the fifth time. I could not ignore it anymore. Persistent calls to a doctor spell an emergency. I was in a traffic jam, so I put on my speakerphone to pick up the call.

