Why is my husband growing large breasts?

The phone rang for the fifth time. I could not ignore it anymore. Persistent calls to a doctor spell an emergency. I was in a traffic jam, so I put on my speakerphone to pick up the call.

"Doctor, I need to see you about something urgent," the woman caller, said.

It was Mary, a lady I had met many years ago in the ante-natal clinic expecting her first baby. It had been a while since we talked. I requested her to come with her husband to the clinic the following day.





When at the clinic, I learnt that the couple had not had sex for close to a year. Before stopping, the man suffered multiple sexual problems. It first started as premature ejaculation before he lost his erections altogether. He resigned to his fate.

"However hard I tried he just remained down, flabby, flat," Mary lamented, "I got upset; felt rejected and unloved."

Tom, Mary's husband, was quiet. He was in deep thought. Sex problems are difficult to discuss and I could imagine his distress. In instances like this, the man feels helpless and inadequate.

"At first I thought he was cheating on me," Mary continued, "I paid people to spy on him but they found nothing!"

"You did? I don't believe this," Tom frowned.

I intervened to calm the emotions. I explained that in our communities a lot of people have sex problems but unfortunately we are cultured not to talk about them. People suffer in silence and are always suspicious of each other when these problems happen, wondering whether infidelity is the cause. The reason many marriages break is not that the sex problem is so bad that it cannot be corrected but because it causes the couple to mistrust and starts viewing each other very differently.

"Yes, I did not understand what was happening to me and I did not know where to seek help," Tom explained.

The couple however got concerned when Tom's breasts started growing. There was a bit of pain in them. After some time, they started discharging milk. This made the couple seek medical help.

I examined Tom, and yes, the main abnormality was his big breasts which were discharging milk. He had also been suffering severe headaches which he attributed to his eye problems because he had double vision. The combination of the symptoms pointed to me to a deeper medical condition. I ordered tests and found that Tom had high levels of a hormone called prolactin. The hormone had knocked out his sexual function and was now stimulating the growth of his breasts and causing milk production. These are known effects of high levels of prolactin.

Prolactin is produced in the brain by a gland called the pituitary gland. When enlarged, the hormone causes double vision, headache, and high prolactin levels. In Tom's case, the x-rays showed that he had a growth in the pituitary gland that was producing the hormone in excess. This was unfortunate. Brain tumors are not easy to treat and could disable Tom's life completely if not well attended to.

Tom needed to undergo brain surgery to remove the growth. They raised funds and he traveled to India where the surgery was successfully done. Six months later Tom was fully back to normal. His sexual function resumed.

Tom's story made me wonder whether there are better ways to manage sexual problems when they happen. Would you run to a hospital for treatment if you noted that your sexual urge has gone down? Does it cross your mind that it may be important to see a doctor because of premature ejaculation, or because of painful sex? Possibly not because from what I hear and see every day, people do not think that problems of the bedroom belong to the hospital. Many people choose to suffer quietly and keep the problems to themselves.

Then there is how you react to your spouses' sex difficulties. It is common to conclude that cheating is involved. This only worsens the situation and may make the affected person slide into depression; what with so much pressure coming their way and the belief that sexual prowess is synonymous with manhood or womanhood.

The result is a vicious cycle. The root cause of these difficulties is failure to seek care in the right place and at the right time.





Prof. Osur is a Kenya-based reproductive and sexual health expert and a reproductive rights advocate



