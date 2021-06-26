Why I opted to have a water birth as a first-time mother

Loi Awat

Loi Awat, 31, breastfeeding her son. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

  • I researched extensively through books, documentaries, YouTube, and podcasts so by the time I was getting pregnant at 29 years, I knew a lot about home births
  • Through research, we found that water is a natural pain reliever, as it helps to relax the muscles

"Even before I got pregnant, my partner (Adam Chienjo) and I had already decided that we wanted a home birth. For most professional women in Kenya, this is an option they wouldn't pick if it was offered to them. There are always fears and "what if" that mostly stem from a place of lack of information about the process.

