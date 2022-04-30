Why I’m lobbying for Nairobians to cycle to work

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us started to question the cultures that we were accustomed to. We were concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus from the people we interacted with.





This was something that was disturbing Mary Wanja Thuo, a business owner. As the founder of Citycape Trends Services, a cleaning and maintenance services company catering to offices and building, her more than 50 employees could not telework.

“Many things happened during the time. There was a lot of brainstorming. There was a flurry of meetings. There were proposals written. And finally, a breakthrough,” Wanja whose company is a social impact for-profit enterprise providing sustainable commercial cleaning solutions says.

The BIG idea. Cycling to work.

“Some workers resisted citing the lack of cycling lanes and the chaos on our roads but others were upbeat about it,” she says.

She chose to take the road less travelled. Cycling it was.





Through a partnership with Buffalo Bicycles, a wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of World Bicycle Relief—a non-profit organisation transforming lives through the power of bicycles, she started with 10 staff, including two women.

“If you ask me to introduce myself, I will tell you that I am a voice for the voiceless, a catalyst for change. I champion, advocate and lobby for decent work, pay, human rights, and economic growth. This cycling to work program typifies this. I was concerned about my employees’ welfare and also the environmental impact that comes with motor vehicle pollution,” she offers.

When Saturday Magazine meets Wanja for this interview, she is in a happy mood, expressed through her colourful attire, and swoon-worthy photo poses.





Wanja was recently recognised by Global Compact Network Kenya as the 2022 SDG pioneer for championing socio-economic wellbeing in Kenya.Global Compact Network Kenya is the Local Network of the United Nations Global Compact that is working to accelerate and scale the collective impact of businesses in Kenya by upholding the 10 Principles on Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-corruption and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

“I was chosen from more than 10 nominations for using my voice to advocate for better, safer, and accessible cycling lanes, and pedestrian paths that are inclusive of persons with disabilities. I do this by reaching out to the government, private sectors, and cycling partners,” she offers.

When Wanja started her business more than a decade ago, her resolve was one. To make money. “It was like any other business, clean spaces and earn a profit. But along the way, as I sought mentors and knowledge, I applied and was accepted by the Goldman Sachs Foundation Centre for Executive Entrepreneurs Development Program (CEED) which is run in collaboration with USIU. This was my turning point as I learned how to develop and implement best practices, including proper bookkeeping,” she says.

Her cleaning company, which operates in towns such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Thika, Machakos, and Kisii uses cleaning detergents made with organic ingredients. For instance, baking soda to clean toilet bowls, vinegar to clean windows, and essential oils as air refreshers. “It is an endeavour that calls for a lot of commitment and willpower but is necessary to create a better world for future generations,” she offers.

This commitment is partly fostered by the kind of mentors and life coaches she has interacted with but largely, her life’s experience. 25 years ago, Wanja was working as a waiter in one of the prestigious hotels in Mombasa. As such, she was able to live, although precariously, in the lives of the patrons.

“After working as a waiter for some time, I was promoted to the position of a hostess. This means that I could interact freely with most diners. I wished to live their kind of lifestyle and run a business. However, having experienced many challenges like poor pay, I made a note that I would do better with my employees,” she says.

With part of her savings, she quit and started a beauty salon in Nairobi. “I think it was at this point that it started occurring to me that running a business or rather becoming an entrepreneur was not as easy as I had envisioned. I made many mistakes with the way I handled my finances and because of this, I was not able to live by most of the principles that we have adopted. I later sold the business and went full-time into the cleaning venture.

Along the way, Wanja has received many accolades for her work in advocacy. In 2019, she was awarded by UN Women the Women’s Empowerment Principles Champion Award. In the same year, she represented Kenyan SMEs for a round table summit on Business and Human Rights in Madrid, Spain. Last year, she won the Go Green Award by Optiven for embracing environmental sustainability.

“I am currently meeting different stakeholders and potential partners with whom we can join hands and lobby for cycling lanes in major towns across the country and build a bike park in CBD. The space is there, what we don’t have are the funds to do so. Besides this, I have written a book, which will be available soon, reflecting on my personal journey and lessons learned from running a business on two extremes. One whose end goal was making money and the other whose objective is to create a positive impact.”







