Why I fight against mental health stigma as a beauty queen

"In July 2019, months before the Covid-19 pandemic snaked its way across the world, I was crowned as the Miss Nyandarua County. The cheers and ululation from my friends and relatives, especially my mother, frequently replay in my mind. The win was no mean feat.

The competition is rigorous and you are judged on your intelligence, dressing, how you present yourself, and of course your looks.

You also have to take part in boot camp training where you are taught how to do the catwalk. I was one of the youngest contestants and I remember the facilitators being impatient with me multiple times because of my naivety.

A few months before the contest, I was a dejected 18-year-old working as a voluntary teacher in a neighbouring primary school. This was my way of trying to stay sane because I was sinking beneath the weight of a poor KCSE performance that couldn't see me get direct admission to the university.

"You have a good height. Have you ever considered getting into modeling?" my friend who is a fashion designer and has been a judge in past beauty pageants said. I smirked. My height is 5'5.

Later, I would see an audition call for Miss Nyandarua County, and motivated by her comment, I thought, "why not?" To take part, my height was not a consideration, I learnt. The judges were looking for someone who could be a great ambassador for the county, a good example for the youth, and one who was passionate about a societal cause.

I chose mental health. Growing up in Kinangop Sub County, my first introduction to the subject was through a relative who was quite reserved and would often disappear then reappear. Then, I started hearing stories of him from neighbours, friends, or acquaintances. "Do you remember so and so?" a friend would say. "What happened?" I'd ask. "They died by suicide," they'd report.

Felister Kimotho, during a tour in Nyandarua town in September 2020 as she created awareness on mental health and suicide prevention. Photo | Pool





In that same year, Nyandarua County was in the spotlight for the many cases of deaths by suicide. According to the authorities, rarely would a week go by without a report of death by suicide. My initiative, Mentalfam community-based organisation seeks to create awareness on mental awareness and advocates for the rights of persons with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and bipolar. I decided to integrate mental health awareness with advocacy because, in early 2019, I chanced upon a 23-year-old woman who had never attended school because she was suffering from Down syndrome. She depended on her mother for self-care and this hurt her work as a casual labourer. Even though the majority of people were aware of her situation and how badly she needed a job, she would hardly get offers.

During my position as Miss Nyandarua, a crown I recently handed over a few weeks ago, I reached out to a few of my friends and asked for their support to join and support the works of the organisation. We kick-started in my hometown but I currently work with many youths from Kiambu and Nairobi counties.

Recent data compiled between April and June 2021 by the Department of Operations at DCI, showed that Central Kenya leads with 181 suicide cases, with Kiambu County alone accounting for 109 of the cases. At least 483 people had committed suicide in the three months, the majority being men.

A few days ago, someone sent me a message that they had reached their end and did not want to continue living. I had to immediately respond and link them with a counsellor. It is not easy to shoulder such a burden. Not a week goes by without texts or calls about someone who needs help. In most cases, they complain of money difficulties and being shunned by their relatives. So even after connecting them to a counsellor, I ensure that I walk the journey with them—calling, texting, or meeting them.

To partly meet the expenses, I run a business that customises gifts. My friends, relatives, and well-wishers also come in handy when we have activities such as sensitisations, walks to mark Mental Health Day, creating awareness on suicide prevention, and holding events in the memory of those who died by suicide.

I am a sociology student at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) and fellowship at PCEA St Andrews in Nairobi. I also work with a team of counsellors who offer counselling to people who reach out to us in need.





On Friday 10th September is World suicide prevention day and I would be holding an event. I spend this day creating awareness on mental health and advising people on what to do when suicidal thoughts pop up. One of the important things I tell people is, "don't keep the thoughts to yourself. And if don't have a relative or friend that you can trust, you can reach out to organisations like ours or even seek help from like-minded social media groups."