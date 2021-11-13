Why I deserve to win the Miss Universe title for Kenya

Roshanara Ebrahim is a model and the newly crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2021. She beat ten contestants and will be representing the country at the global competition in Israel next month. Photo | Pool

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Roshanara Ebrahim is a model and the newly crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2021
  • She beat ten contestants and will be representing the country at the global competition in Israel next month

I had been living in Canada before I decided to come back to Kenya and audition for the Miss Universe Kenya.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.