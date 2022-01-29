Why has my husband changed after five years of marriage?

Q: I have been married for five years now. It is becoming difficult by the day. The man I dated and married then does not seem to be the man I live with today. He has been changing, and while I know marriage is hard work it's becoming too much to handle. My husband does not treat me like the person he loves and my hope in our union is diminishing. He accuses me of being too busy in my workplace to make time for him. To me, marriage is very important, but I still need to work. Please advise.

A: For your marriage to work both of you must recognise the role that your expectations play in its health and happiness. Going by your letter you seem to have a lot of expectations from your hubby and it begs the question of whether he meets yours too. The truth is marriage will likely never be exactly what you thought it would be. This is why every problem area you had prior to get married will be magnified once you tie the knot. As you already know, marriage is a lifelong commitment of "for better or for worse." This means there will be phases in which it will not go according to expectation. You say your marriage is the most important thing to you, but do your actions reflect that? If your actions paint a different picture, it is time to reassess priorities. This is because marriage takes work and preferably not just major maintenance when it has broken down. Marriage also requires time to thrive. Do not hide behind your job. While it seems like a hard task, remember that it is imperative that you prepare a conducive environment and discuss these issues with your husband. Start by airing your feelings without necessarily judging him. Give him time too to talk about your flaws. You both need to look for a solution on how to make your union work. My best wishes.