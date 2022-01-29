Why has my husband changed after five years of marriage?

Whas my husband changed after five years of marriage? Photo | Photosearch

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

My husband does not treat me like the person he loves and my hope in our union is diminishing.

Q: I have been married for five years now. It is becoming difficult by the day. The man I dated and married then does not seem to be the man I live with today. He has been changing, and while I know marriage is hard work it's becoming too much to handle. My husband does not treat me like the person he loves and my hope in our union is diminishing. He accuses me of being too busy in my workplace to make time for him. To me, marriage is very important, but I still need to work. Please advise.

