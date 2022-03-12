Why every single woman should date herself first

Why every single woman should date herself first. Photo | Photosearch



By  Joan Thatiah

What you need to know:

If you are looking to masterdate, affirm yourself. It could be saying to yourself daily words of affirmation in the mirror, it could be occasional emails to yourself or even little sticky notes telling yourself all those sweet little words about how awesome you are.


We are a generation that is obsessed with coupling up. That places immense value on being claimed, and on belonging to someone. We are just coming from the month of love where single or taken, you had to deal with the influx of couple goals and Black love celebrations both on social media and offline.

