Why every single woman should date herself first

We are a generation that is obsessed with coupling up. That places immense value on being claimed, and on belonging to someone. We are just coming from the month of love where single or taken, you had to deal with the influx of couple goals and Black love celebrations both on social media and offline.

As you’re still reeling from that, it is the perfect time to explore a different form of dating – dating yourself. Dictionary.com describes masterdating as taking yourself on dates.

“Doesn’t that sound a little narcissistic?” chimes Linda, a 29-year-old Nairobi small business owner when I bring up the topic. According to her, some things, like shopping sprees and good dates are better when they are (paid for) and shared with someone else.

Nyambura Mwiti, 31, who like Linda is unattached says this is something she might do but would never admit out aloud because it may make her sound desperate.

“It sounds like something a woman who is trying to prove something or who has given up on love might be doing,” she says.





Reasons every woman should be doing it

Granted that news of you dating yourself will not always be well received, there is still a ton of reasons why, every so often, every woman should slip on her favorite little number and spend some time with herself doing something she loves.

First, the relationship you have with yourself is definitely the longest one you will ever have and if you do it right, the best one.

“It’s also a way of getting to know yourself,” shares Ayan Wagaki, 33 who is a self-proclaimed masterdater. Ayan, a hotelier took up the practice at the beginning of the year as part of her New Year resolutions.

“I was coming out of a string of short, unpleasant ‘relationships’ most of which I entered just because I wanted to be in a relationship. I haven’t been single in such a long time. I am taking time to be alone and to build a relationship with myself,” she says.

So what does dating herself look like? “It’s just like it would look like dating a man but instead of making the experience about a man like I did in the past, I have made it about myself. I take time off of other things, I save money and make plans. You will find me doing the things I love and the things I was too shy to ask partners to do with me when I was dating.”

Her biggest take home from the whole experience has been getting to know herself better by asking herself deeper questions about her values, passions and the things that define her as a young African woman. She believes that she is becoming a better person and her next relationship will be better for it.





It’s more than the literal dates

While masterdating begins where a woman begins taking herself out to movies and restaurants, it is much more than this.

Affirmation is a big part of relationships. It’s the reason we have women stuck in relationships with people they should never have gone on that first date with – because these people while faulted and a bad match, flatter them, lift them up, and make them feel better about themselves.

If you are looking to masterdate, affirm yourself. It could be saying to yourself daily words of affirmation in the mirror, it could be occasional emails to yourself or even little sticky notes telling yourself all those sweet little words about how awesome you are. Tell yourself all those things you’ve been craving to hear from a significant other.

Empower yourself. While at it, be compassionate with yourself, with your tone and your choice of words. Know how you talk to your best friend when they need an uplifting? Talk that way to yourself.

Self-care is the other thing you should be planning for on your solo relationship. Whether it is a nail appointment, a massage or even a long, calming nature walk, invest in self-care. While at it, you will remind yourself and even discover the ways in which you like to be loved. You will know what to expect or even ask for from a partner when you get into a relationship.

That love, care, appreciation and money you’ve been spending on past partners, give it to yourself. This should be within reason, of course as we are still smack in the middle of very uncertain economic times.

The goal of masterdating is becoming happy and content with yourself.

And if nothing else, dating yourself will give you the perfect comeback from those nosy relatives and friends whose first question every time they see you is where your man is or when you are bringing someone home.

“You know auntie, I am falling in love and building a relationship with myself this year.”

