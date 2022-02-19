Why do we still think being single is a problem?

Is it just me...or did everyone have a Valentine this year? Is it the pressure or the capitalism winning out, or both? I know I talked a good game about shooting your shot right before the date, but for those of us who didn’t or were not successful, there were an inordinate number of pictures on Instagram to remind us of our failures. Forget just wearing red – the holiday has evolved to now we must have proof that this happened and this day passed and someone loves you, honey. All the people I was stalking online – alas! After you read the caption, it was clear that they were taken, and there was no hope for you.

But wait! I did get a singular Valentine rose – from an airline I was flying on on the day, on the way to a small holiday. Which was a really nice gift, that small touch that is necessary to indicate that they’re aware of the times ad moving with them. And, everyone got a flower. I love that they gave the rose to all men and women, because you know sometimes the only thing a man is getting for Valentines is the bill. Sometimes it is nice to be on the receiving end. I think...

The holiday was with a group of friends who I’ve known for perhaps a decade and a half now. Every so often, we go away together. You can come alone, if you so desire, or you can come with your significant other. Recently, there’s been the addition of a baby to the group – which means slightly earlier nights, and a little less alcohol, but still just as much verve and enthusiasm for enjoying the bliss of hanging out with people who’ve known you long enough to let you go to sleep at 10 pm on a holiday night. Someone is on hand to fed it carry or bounce with the baby at all times. It’s a win win situation for parents who really, also, need a break.

All this to say that in the aftermath of such a lovelorn love-filled love-emphasised holiday such as Valentines, it can be easy to start panicking about who you have – or who you don’t have, all the whole forgetting the people who’ve been with you, who you have had, the entire time. Friends like the ones I’m on holiday with. Friends that you see once a year and are still your best friends. Friends who are there for all your functions, all your birthdays, all your moments. We conveniently skip this part, but the truth of the matter is, unless they’re definitely The One (confirmed after a 20-year trial), significant others can come and go – the last time I was at this holiday location, I was with someone different, even – but your friends stick around after your past decisions. Getting caught up in your lack of a relationship won’t make the relationship come any faster. I’m just saying, count all your blessings. Singlehood isn’t a deficiency, or a plague, or a vacancy in need of being filled. Singlehood is, as I like to think, an opportunity to cultivate the version of yourself that you want, before you get yoked to someone else. And it isn’t a personality, either. Don’t be the person who becomes so wrapped up in being in a union that you don’t know how to and can’t be by yourself. You came into this world by yourself, remember? Relationships won’t complete you, they’ll add to you. Holidays are still possible. So are roses. So is happiness.









