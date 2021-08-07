Why do we get so angry when women take a break?
What you need to know:
- I wonder why people get angry when women aren’t sacrificing their bodies on the altar, for everyone else
It almost feels like, after doing a long day of dealing with bosses, interns, and traffic, then coming home, taking care of kids, managing a household, supervising homework, then taking care of your ‘first child’—your husband—then doing things that make children, also, later in the night, women are still expected to have more space, more time, more bandwidth, for everyone around them but themselves.
I see this around me often – the extra emotional labour that carrying an entire relationship on your shoulders takes. Women are often playing amateur psychologist to their partners, trying to get them to open up and be vulnerable, so that they don’t have to reckon with the constant blowback of him not having dealt with his daddy issues. Then she’ll feel special – you know how they say – ‘No one has ever made me open up like that before.’ It’s like a reward for getting him to process himself, and you’re not even charging an hourly rate. You should! The best relationships function with openness and communication— or at least, space to explore those things safely. We can’t build the relationship if we are just constantly building you. And if we are constantly building you, I can’t rest.
I saw this a lot during the Olympics, surprisingly. When Naomi Osaka said that she is bowing out of the French Open, and Wimbledon, the tennis and sporting world was in an uproar. The people felt like she owed them an explanation, as well as a show. They didn’t see her as much more than an entertainment that they were entitled to. And though she didn’t owe an explanation, she gave one – she wanted to focus on her mental health, that had already been compromised by the people constantly asking her harmful questions.
For me, this is reason enough to back out of anything. If your mental health is at stake, and you have the ability to leave a dangerous situation, then leave. It really does come down to, you know yourself best, and if you say you are not handling a situation well and cannot handle a situation well, you have every prerogative to remove yourself from it. No questions should be asked. You are the CEO of you. End of discussion.
Then Simone Biles joined the bandwagon, and people lost their minds. Just the week before, Djokovic had criticised Osaka, saying that operating at a champion level meant that she should be able to accept everything that comes with being a champion – as if he hasn’t had several incidents in his stellar career where he behaved very un-champion-like on the court. Simone stating that she was suffering from a very real fear of potentially life-altering injury, brought out the worst of the trolls from the internet streets.
Noticeably, those commenting adversely are often not nearly capable of doing what these women do on a daily basis, and have been doing from a very young age. It also speaks to a terrible trend among humans, that dictates that if they cannot see the problem, then there is none. Invisible disabilities and mental health issues take a back seat to those we can see – the ones with crutches, or the ones who have to walk with walking sticks. If it is something in the mind – then we brush it off. Invisible does not mean non-existent, and it does not mean it is not just as hard to live with.
But more so for me, it indicates how angry people get when women aren’t sacrificing their bodies on the altar, for everyone else. You’re not going to flip for us, Simone? Then everything you’ve done so far doesn’t count. Naomi, you have the nerve to not answer our questions? Then you don’t deserve your ranking. Woman, you dare to say no and take time for yourself? Then your worth as a human is now debatable.
In an age where we have ascertained that rest is essential for the body to function at its peak, why are people still so angry when women do it?
For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]