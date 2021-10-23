Why do some women make so much noise during intimacy?

Why do some women make so much noise during intimacy? Photo | Photosearch

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Men should be more open to how their partners experience pleasure
  • It has been noted that making noise turns some women on and helps them experience ecstasy. 

"My husband gets mad with me if I make noise when we are in the act. He orders me to shut up, and says only prostitutes make noise. Though I try, I am unable to control myself. Am I normal? What should I do?" This message came through my inbox the other day. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.