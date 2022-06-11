Why do girls keep dumping me?

Q: I'm a man in my early 30s and I have been in a few relationships in the past, two of which were very serious. One lasted over five years and everything was going well until she left me and went to get married to someone else. Her actions made me refrain from relationships. In my second relationship, we began as friends and later began dating. We never fought or had any issues and then one day she announced that we should end things. What I don't understand is why I'm always dumped yet I give my best in my relationships. My principles are simple; care, loyalty, support, and, love. Should I be a bit selfish in my relationships or do I give too much to others? What makes a great relationship?

Peter





A: The first relationship that lasted for five years seems to have taken a longer time than usual. Probably the girl felt that you were not ready to settle down, and when she found a ready suitor she jumped. Although you have not mentioned the second one lasted for how long, it could have been the same reason. You take too long to take the relationship to the next level. It could also be that you were the only one committed or the unions were not meant to be in the first place. What is important now is the way forward.

What you really need to do now is to process and heal from the past breakups. You need to accept the negative feelings that come with rejection. Acknowledge the emotions and "let it all out." Time will reduce your pain, but only when you accept that you are hurting in the first place. This might have been a major step that you didn’t go through after the first breakups.

While breakups do happen, yours may indicate a pattern. I have to believe there’s something you are (or aren’t) doing in your relationships that's causing the same outcome. You need to evaluate on the sequence to understand why this happens.

Though, controversial, it will be useful to reach out to your exes to learn what you did wrong, so you don't repeat your mistakes moving forward. If asking your exes doesn’t reveal a pattern or it’s not possible, you need to reflect on how much you’re truly paying attention and listening to your significant others

Have a continuous dialogue with the woman you date next, where you check-in and make sure each other's needs are being met.





