Why DMX was our god as young boys

Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO: Getty Images/AFP

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • This past week a god died. That's the only way I can describe him. In a world where magic was real and the supernatural existed, I would imagine him as a god with thunder and fire in his voice

"Right, wrong, good, bad, heaven, hell. I think that is the theme of my life. I think you have to know both to honestly choose one. So I'm familiar with both sides of the fence."

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.