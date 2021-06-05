Why books are my escape

I joined the book club in 2016. Then, it was an all-female book club though not by design. No man had expressed interest by then.

The book club name Being Mary Jane was coined from a story in one of the books they read before I joined. We are 12 of us and we meet at least once a month, either in person or virtually to discuss the book of the month.

I love reading. It's usually an escape and I read all genres as long as they are interesting to me. I write as well so the entire genre of literature is fascinating to me.

I was introduced to books by my father so since childhood, books have always been my escape. Every year, I read at least 28 books. They could be hard or soft copies.

With the book club, we have a genre for every month. For example, in January we could read a biography and in February it's romance.

We put out two books that each one of us would love to read, vote for them and the book with the most count is what we read.

Currently, we are reading All the Light we cannot see by Anthony Doerr. It's a book based on the World War II and is centered on a blind French girl living in Paris with her father and this boy of German-origin who is after sometime killed when he steps into a landmine. It's an interesting read!

One of my take homes from this book is that we should not take the simple things in life for granted. This could be in the time we spend with our loved ones or in doing the things we cherish.

By the end of the book, you'll learn one thing, “Open your eyes before the light in the world goes out.”



