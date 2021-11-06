Why black tax stifles men’s growth

Why black tax stifles men’s growth. Photo | Photosearch

By  Mariga Thoithi

What you need to know:

  • You left the village with only a dream, toiled hard, survived on air burgers for years, but to your village mates all, they see you as is a walking ATM


When Kimani got a call the other day from his brother, to send some emergency money, he was irritated but not shocked. The older brother who lives in the village was asking for Sh10,000 for a long and winded need. 

