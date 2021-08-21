Why are we obsessed with knowing what happens in people’s bedrooms?

Sometimes I sit and marvel at how easily distracted we are by scandal – to the point that it feels like as soon as someone’s nudes drop or a politician is found in flagrante delicto, I assume that there’s something this delectable gossip is supposed to be distracting me from – another thieving? A stupid road being named? Missing funds (if you’re Kenyan, you’ll know that these are usually all the same thing)? As Kenyans, we have a penchant for taking every salacious story we can find, and turning it into a sometimes delightful sometimes offensive meme. Kenyans are nothing if not hilarious.

But it often feels like it goes past the point of humour, and straight past mild voyeurism, into downright rudeness. Everyone likes to see the emperor walking naked down the street, but for us Kenyans, we ogle and stare and poke fun and start charging for viewing and selling mutura on the side. It’s enterprising, to be sure, but online, it’s just trolling.

Take, for instance, the other day when a popular Kenyan hip hop legend was assumed to be having a steamy affair with one of our PR governor’s ex-wives. I don’t know where the story began – though I’m sure Twitter DCI could tell me – but all of a sudden there were pictures pulled up from who knows where to show how the liaison must have been happening from ages ago, and they’ve just yanked the rug out from under the honourable governor. All this despite the fact that both no longer married parties released a statement saying the parting was amicable.

At the beginning, it could have been funny. Towards the end, it was no longer a joke – we were now actively watching the flogging of a very dead horse. These are real people and real reputations, being bandied around online with almost no tangible proof. Or is the spectacle of it what we enjoy most? Because our eyes, our retweets, our likes and forwards, are what fan the flames, no?

Many started bringing in histories, past partners, past types, trying to connect a trajectory in this man’s supposed patterns. Then I started wondering again, why is it that people are angry that women can move on so quickly? Men certainly do so, all the time. Is it that women aren’t allowed to leave and hop into the next bed they find – if indeed, any bed hopping was done?

All this is to say, Kenyans are unnaturally obsessed with what goes on in people’s bedrooms and boudoirs! There’s a reason why tabloids with obviously false headlines sell so fast and so well in these streets. There’s a reason why Reuters came knocking when the biggest online rag in town was becoming a regional force – we like that stuff. We relish it.

There’s a reason why we will pay attention more to a politician’s leaked WhatsApp texts, nudes and Instagram Story clues than we will to their manifestos; and that’s also why we allow draconian laws on bedroom affairs to be passed in penal codes that we inherited from a colonial master who has no interest in us past manipulation.

We are simply unable to let people have sex with who they want, when they want, in private, without hurting anyone except maybe the downstairs neighbour’s eardrums. We always want to know what’s happening and why they did it and who was the best and by all means share the gory pictures. Why? Distracting ourselves from everything else going on, perhaps? Or a hypocritical society turning in on itself – hiding that everyone is doing the same thing inside, while condemning it outside here.

It would be nice if we could be a little bit more honest with ourselves where sex is concerned, but I think that will be a longer time coming – no pun intended – than I would like. In the meantime, if the former first lady wants to go at it, she’s a free agent, and even if she wasn’t – whose business is it, really?

