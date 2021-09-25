Why a sexless marriage often spells the end of a marriage

Why a sexless marriage often spells the end of a marriage. Photo | Photosearch

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • The big question that parties involved must answer is whether the relationship is tenable, whether there is a future to it
  • Secondly, the parties must be sure that they have a shared vision for the future of the marriage

It is the third year running after I met Andrew and his wife Nancy. Their marital problems have remained unresolved since. Nancy accused Andrew of being a bully and for psychologically torturing her. She complained that Andrew was manipulative and always made sure he had his way, that she felt enslaved with no space to express her will.

