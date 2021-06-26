Why a sex journal will help improve your relationship

A journal can help improve your love life. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • Research suggests that self-expressive writing can help limit intrusive, negative thoughts and improve your memory
  • Journaling can help you become more self-aware and pinpoint unhealthy patterns that may be negatively impacting your sex life

They say the more things change, the more they stay the same. Or in the case of the journal, a full cycle.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.