Who you are with or without money shows the kind of man you are

I have listened and read endless stories about men who have been left during the Covid period by their partners. From the men's versions of the story, it's because they no longer had a source of income.

But stories from some of the women paint a more complex picture—it wasn't so much that the men didn't have a source of income anymore, it was more to do with what the man was without the money. I hate to admit it but to some extent, they're right.





There is this book by Samuel Smiles, called Character which speaks of character as a human element outside of class, race, or any other distinction.





One of my most memorable quotes from the book is when Dr. Abbot, (later the Archbishop of Canterbury), drew the character of his deceased friend Thomas Sackville, in which he did not dwell upon his merits as a statesman or his genius as a poet, but upon his virtues as a man to the ordinary duties of life. His friend was rare from how well he loved his wife, how kind he was to his children, the moderation he exercised with his enemies, and how well he kept his word.





Why am I referring to this book? Because, money, power, and success does not define a man. His character does.





We can understand and appreciate a man's real character by how he conducts himself towards others, and by how he conducts himself while doing the mundane than by his public exhibition of himself as an author, an orator, or a statesman.





Most men are completely different people when they have money and when they don't. We saw it in our fathers but many of us didn't learn the lesson. Our fathers were dad of the year at the end of the month when payday hit and the devil incarnate when their pockets were dry. These were the times when fathers would get mad at the mention of anything their families needed that would require money and mete out violence for emphasis. Since we were wise, we avoided them until payday.





Now think of living with this scary, violent, argument-picking man for a full year. Would you stomach it? That's what some women go through living with a man a few months after being jobless.





Why do we men turn into monsters when our pockets are dry? It's because we equate our identity with the ability to provide so we don't have anything more to offer apart from our wallets.

Have you been listening to your partner? Or rather do you know how to listen? Because, if you have you would know that most women are looking for more from a man than the money.





Yes, money is good but it comes and goes and women are in long-term relationships for more. They want emotional support, someone to listen to them at the end of the day, a man that would encourage and reassure them, and one that will hold them through tough decisions and good times.

Women also want a partner who can make the tough decisions while others want intellectual support, someone to bounce ideas off and seek advice. They want a man they can parenting with and they would value a partner who equally takes the child-bearing burden but who is also a great father influence for a child.





There are many things that women look for in men outside of the cash but many men just don't seem to see it. For so long, we have thought we don't need to grow and develop our characters. It means that once our ability to earn an income is taken off, we are unpleasant people to be around. Most times, our friends and family scamper away, not because we are broke but because we churn out negative energy.





Your partner didn't leave you because you couldn't provide, they took off because