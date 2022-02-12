Where to get the perfect offers this Valentines

Where to get the perfect offers this Valentines. Photo | Photosearch

By  Kemzy Kemzy

What you need to know:

There are dozens of other ways to show your affection without courting financial doom.

The pressure never stops but don’t beat yourself up if you can’t afford all this extravagant gestures.

It is that time of the year again where lovebirds are going out of their way to prove their love for one another. Chances are, there is at least one person whom you want to make their day extra special this Valentine’s day. It can be a family member, a potential partner, a best friend or your significant other. In the past, we have seen people going to extreme lengths such as hiring choppers to propose on top of mountains, projecting photos on the Burj Khalifa and billboards and even gifting each other with private islands. The pressure never stops but don’t beat yourself up if you can’t afford all this extravagant gestures. There are dozens of other ways to show your affection without courting financial doom. Here is a list of value for money ideas you can try out.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.