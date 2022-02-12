Where to get the perfect offers this Valentines

It is that time of the year again where lovebirds are going out of their way to prove their love for one another. Chances are, there is at least one person whom you want to make their day extra special this Valentine’s day. It can be a family member, a potential partner, a best friend or your significant other. In the past, we have seen people going to extreme lengths such as hiring choppers to propose on top of mountains, projecting photos on the Burj Khalifa and billboards and even gifting each other with private islands. The pressure never stops but don’t beat yourself up if you can’t afford all this extravagant gestures. There are dozens of other ways to show your affection without courting financial doom. Here is a list of value for money ideas you can try out.





Safari Park Hotel & Casino

Safari Park Hotel & Casino has the perfect, romantic valentine's weekend to help you remember how it was when you first met. From the all you can eat lovers barbeque dinner today at their Nyama Choma Ranch with a live band entertainment and performance courtesy of their in-house Safari Cat dancers to the family luncheon at Cafe Kigwa with free swimming. On the D-day, there will be a Valentine's dinner hosted by Dr. Ofweneke and entertainment by Sir Elvis. All guests will receive a box of chocolates, a welcome cocktail and roses. To top it all, there is a lover’s spa package with 1-hour aromatherapy, 1-hour body scrub with free use of steam bath, Jacuzzi and sauna for Sh9,000.





Cravers the Luke Hotel, Thika

Ever wanted to enjoy a limousine ride but you couldn't afford it? Cravers the Luke Hotel Thika is offering executive limousine chauffeur services for couples this Valentine’s weekend. The ride comes with free cocktails and snacks, a red carpet reception, candle lit dinner served at their terrace and a champagne breakfast. All these goes for Sh12,000 per couple with complimentary access to their swimming pool and gym.





Overland Safari

What other better way to enjoy an adventurous weekend other than trying an overland safari to a different country? The comfort of an overland truck is unmatched! It comes with adjustable seats, glass windows for the perfect views and tables. It is like a house on wheels. Summer Getaways are planning a trip to Tanzania to visit the famous Kikuletwa hot springs and Maragu Kilasiya falls over the valentine's weekend for just Sh12,000. This is the perfect time to enjoy Arusha town excursions, nightlife and a fish massage.





Gift vouchers

Dear ladies, let’s be creative and ditch the happy socks, belts, cufflinks and ties this year. Get your man some of this amazing “clean cut barbers” gift vouchers. They have discounted prices on their services such as haircuts, pedicures, manicures, steaming, facial scrubs and beard trimming starting from as low as Sh700. Surprise your significant other with a voucher and introduce them to the soft life.

One of the most creative gift package ideas I have seen is the vibrating valentine from Minemysterious whose niche is sex toys. Their promise is to love every inch of you and make sure you are loved like you have never been loved before. For just Sh4,799 they are giving out a remote controlled G-spot vibrator, sensual massage oil, sexy handcuffs and a free bottle of wine.





Flowers, wine and chocolates

Nothing says valentines more than a bouquet of flowers, wine and chocolates. At least for me, this is a really nice gesture that won’t break the bank. Roses go for as low as Sh40 per stem and if you are in Nairobi, just head out to city market and get a custom made bouquet with your choice of flowers. Assorted wine and chocolates are the easiest to find especially in supermarkets and they wrap for free. Toss in a beautiful hand written card.





Love in the wild

The Panari Hotel Nairobi on Mombasa road is offering a love in the wild themed Valentine for Sh25,000. The package comes with accommodation for two, early check-in and late check out, an early morning game drive at Nairobi National Park (park fees included) with bush breakfast, a movie voucher in their Anga Sky Cinema and a bottle of wine.





Use these recommendations as an inspiration to surprise that special someone or yourself.





