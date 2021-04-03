Where to enjoy your Easter despite the rules

A group of people hike at Ngong Hills, Nairobi. Photo | Photosearch

By  KEMZY KEMZY

What you need to know:

  • Most of us have had to cancel or postpone any travel plans we had made that are outside the zoned area
  • Even while zoned in you can still make the rounds as long as you observe the regulations

Following the President’s speech on Friday, we are basically in lockdown 2.0. This coming a few days before the much anticipated Easter holiday does not make it easy for any of us who had made prior travel plans for the weekend. We had really hoped to have some quality time with our families and maybe catch up owing to the signs that things were almost going back to “normal”. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.