Where to enjoy your Easter despite the rules

Following the President’s speech on Friday, we are basically in lockdown 2.0. This coming a few days before the much anticipated Easter holiday does not make it easy for any of us who had made prior travel plans for the weekend. We had really hoped to have some quality time with our families and maybe catch up owing to the signs that things were almost going back to “normal”.

Most of us have had to cancel or postpone any travel plans we had made that are outside Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nakuru as one zoned area. We are basically in a big dome. But all hope is not lost. If you happen to be in any of the five red-zoned counties, you are allowed to move within so long you adhere to the Covid-19 rules.

So, below are some of the options you can try out this Easter under lockdown.

Road trip

My best travel option for the weekend is a road trip. Road trips for me are the best and safest options during this pandemic especially if you are using private means. Just you and your family, in your car driving to your preferred destination whereby you can get an Airbnb or opt for camping and cook your own meals. You have the autonomy to stop anywhere you want and move at whichever speed you like. For scenic views, drive down to Kajiado, Naivasha or Limuru. Kajiado county has some of the best Airbnb’s in the market.





Nairobi National Park

How about an early morning game drive in the only National Park in the world, within a city? The Nairobi National Park allows its guests to have a drive in the park and has designated picnic sites for you to enjoy a meal with your family. Entry fee is just Sh400 per adult and Sh200 per child. The vehicle entry charges depend on the car’s seat capacity and range from Sh300 to Sh1,030 for family cars. The park is also home to the Nairobi Safari Walk and The Nairobi Animal Orphanage.

Another great place to visit in the same area in the Giraffe Center and David Sheldricks Wildlife Trust to feed and see baby elephants up close.





Hiking

The pandemic is taking quite a mental toll on us now and we need to blow off some steam: in a good manner. Hiking is a great way to bond with your family and we are lucky to have quite a number of hiking trails especially in Nairobi which we can explore. This include but not limited to Ngong Hills, Karura Forest, Oloolua Nature trail and Paradise lost. Kiambu county has a lot of hidden hiking gems that even have waterfalls. One of such waterfalls is found in Ruaka behind the famous Clean shelf supermarket at Lacascada gardens. They do not charge any entry fee to access the waterfalls.





Brunch at home

I know some of us can’t even think about getting out of the comfort of our homes. You can still enjoy Easter at home by having a family brunch or picnic. It is a great time to involve the kids in fun activities like egg hunting, board games and even in cooking. If you are not into cooking, then you can order from your favourite restaurant now that restaurants are not having any dine in guest.





Safe zone

The people outside the “lockdown Zones” are spoilt for choice on what to do this Easter holiday. At least, there is access to hotels, restaurants and even places of worship. If you are not planning on spending your Easter holiday in church, there are other options to choose from. People in the far end like Kisumu are able to travel to Mombasa and vice versa. Choose places that are less crowded. For example, if you are in Kisumu; Hippo point, Impala Sanctuary and Dunga beach are a great choice. Kapsimotwa gardens, a visit to Kesses Dam and Eldoret National Park should not miss in your to do list if you are in Eldoret and its environs.

As we plan on enjoying our Easter Holiday, lets ensure that we adhere to the rules. Have an awesome Easter.





