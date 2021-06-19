Where to enjoy bleisure travel in Kenya

With the covid-19 pandemic, a lot of changes have come up regarding work structures and adoption of new ways of holding meetings in the workplace. More people are now working remotely and there is an increase in the number of digital nomads which has necessitated the hospitality industry to shift their focus by mixing business and leisure. Bleisure travel is a combination of business and leisure with an aim of extending business travel for leisure purposes. It is also known as bizcation, workcation or bleasure.

When you are not busy with work meetings, it is easy to have a morning game drive, do some shopping, ride a horse, enjoy golfing or have a city tour. All work and no play, makes you a dull guest.

The Kenyan hospitality industry has quite a number of facilities offering this kind of services to match up the rising demand. Here are some of my top choices.





Royal Tulip Canaan Nairobi

This 4-star hotel located in Kilimani Nairobi is part of the renowned Louvre Hotels Group and has 94 rooms and suites suitable for the business traveler. Their boardroom and three spacious conference rooms are equipped with an inbuilt sound system, video conferencing facilities and are Wi-Fi enabled. All these rooms come with access to their gym, heated swimming pool and also the steam and sauna. They have an Ambassador club where guests earn points every time they book accommodation or meetings in the hotel and which can be redeemed for hotel stays, gifts or converted to frequent flier miles. Its close proximity to the JKIA and Wilson Airport, shopping malls, Nairobi National Park, Giraffe Centre and Nairobi CBD makes it and excellent choice for any business traveler visiting Nairobi. I would highly recommend a visit to their Thabiti health club for a massage.





PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa Mombasa

This hotel was the first one to introduce the concept of bleisure in the coastal region. Apart from the luxury rooms, sumptuous meals, sandy beaches, spa and swimming pools, is well known for having one of the largest beach Convention Centre and the Aqua Safari themed water park. It is perfect for any business traveler who wants to explore the Kenyan Coast. If you are travelling with kids, they have the Little Marinos Club who take care of your kids for free while you attend your meetings. Other available activities include aqua aerobics, cooking demos, treasure hunts, game shows and organised tours to Fort Jesus and Old Town Mombasa.









Enashipai Resort and Spa

Any business traveler who adores fun and nature activities should definitely head down to Naivasha. It is a hiker’s paradise. Enashipai offers accommodation, conference facilities, gym and spa, children’s playground, birdwatching activities, boat rides, a swimming pool and a night club. It is located close to Lake Naivasha, Lake Elementaita, Crescent Island Game Sanctuary, Hells gate, Buffalo mall, the Geothermal Spa and you can also take a drive to Nakuru National Park and Mt. Longonot. Inside the resort is Kenya’s first private registered “Maa” museum which is about the Maasai people and their culture. Guests can also enjoy golf at Naivasha sport club with prior arrangements.





Panari Resort Nyahururu

A visit to Panari Resort Nyahururu is every business and adventure traveler’s dream. The resort overlooks the majestic Thompson’s falls and Ewaso Nyiro river. It has a wide range of activities to keep the guests entertained throughout the stay. An excursion to the elephant corridor, Aberdare National Park, the equator, happy valley, Mt. Kinangop, Mt. Kipipiri and Elephant Hill is a must-try. Lake Olbolosat which is the only lake in Central Kenya is also accessible from the resort and a day trip can be planned for the guests. Apart from the excursions, the resort has its own saloon, gym and spa, kid’s playground and also offers yoga lessons. The road trips to Nyahururu especially from Nairobi is such a pleasure considering how good and scenic the route is.

The next time your boss sends you out to a business trip, make sure you squeeze in some time to enjoy yourself and explore the destination. Kill two birds with one stone and save on cost.

