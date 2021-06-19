Where to enjoy bleisure travel in Kenya

By  KEMZY KEMZY

What you need to know:

  • More people are now working remotely and there is an increase in the number of digital nomads which has necessitated the hospitality industry to shift their focus by mixing business and leisure

With the covid-19 pandemic, a lot of changes have come up regarding work structures and adoption of new ways of holding meetings in the workplace. More people are now working remotely and there is an increase in the number of digital nomads which has necessitated the hospitality industry to shift their focus by mixing business and leisure. Bleisure travel is a combination of business and leisure with an aim of extending business travel for leisure purposes. It is also known as bizcation, workcation or bleasure. 

