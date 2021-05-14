When sex becomes a hectic chore

Sally had sex problems in the marriage but her husband didn't know it. PHOTO|NATION

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Sally has never had an orgasm, felt nothing during sex but got intimate for the sake of her marriage
  • She now wanted out, as she viewed intimacy as work

It is usual for couples to come for consultation together at the Sexology Clinic. I was therefore not surprised when Sally and Rogers walked into the consultation room holding hands.

