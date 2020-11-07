RELATIONSHIPS: When his midlife crisis becomes your problem

Jokes and memes have been rife this week after a popular local middle-aged male television personality traded in his neat signature haircut for corn rows. According to Kenyans online, a midlife crisis is to blame.

Some cultures are less sensitive than others to midlife crisis. Others, especially in this side of the world, even challenge its existence. Experts, however, say it’s a real psychological phenomenon.

Frederick Kiragu, a Nairobi counselling psychologist, describes the midlife crisis as a period in a man’s life, usually between 40 and 50 years, when he experiences enormous self-doubt, hypersensitivity and a host of other conflicting emotions. “It’s triggered by the realisation his youth has passed and that old age is imminent,” he says.

Every man acts out these emotions in his own way. While there are those who resort to harmless stunts like change in fashion and hairstyles, some are driven to make major life-changing decisions like indulging in a torrid affair, suddenly seeking a divorce or upping and quitting a well-paying job without a plan.

When the reaction is grand, the midlife crisis also becomes a problem for a woman. So, what can a woman caught up in the midst of this do?

Get a life

Owing to a woman’s nurturing instincts, many react to their partner’s sudden changes by trying to fix him. Take Cathy M, for instance.

After 13 years of marriage, her once loving and dependable partner took an unexpected turn.

“He suddenly seemed self-absorbed and irritable. Suddenly, it’s like we didn’t exist. He only seemed to care about his friends and plans,” the 39-year-old recalls.

She assumed it was her fault and began working on bits of herself which she imagined could have triggered the change in him.

“I began working out, started a business to begin chipping in to the bills. Nothing worked so I tried to talk him out of his bubble and then nagging him about it,” she says. “I realised that the more I tried to engage him especially regarding our relationship, the more I pushed him away. So I gave up and refocused my energy on the children and my business.”

While she was busy developing herself as an individual, he made use of this space to learn to cope with his emotions. “I learnt it is a phase. Instead of beating yourself up, concentrate on yourself and let it run its course.,” she advises.

Control

At the start of what she describes as their relationship’s biggest test, Gloria’s husband took to reckless spending.

“He turned 43 in 2017 and began splurging on extravagant gadgets one after the other and he was clearly losing sight of the financial goals we had set together. Even things I thought were out of line seemed to make a lot of sense to him,” the 43-year-old recalls.

When the stress and then the fighting became too much, she took some time out and instead focused on protecting herself and their children by taking care not to spin out of control with him. They kept a joint account which she monitored closely. “We are okay now and I am glad I kept things in check, otherwise we would be in debt,” she says.

Love

A man in crisis will be fixated with himself and what he wants and he might say or do things which might make you doubt his commitment. “We had been the perfect couple when he suddenly lost interest in me and in intimacy,” Perpetua Nderu, a small business owner speaks of her relationship with a man she was engaged to and lived with for a decade.

Out of fear of losing him, she clung to him, pestered him and finally demanded that he reciprocates her feelings for him. It was only after going for therapy on her own that she realised that by trying to get involved in what he was going through, she was pushing him away.

“What he needed was space. I reassured him of my love and commitment but made sure to respect his need for space,” she says.

This relationship survived his midlife transition, but later broke down for other reasons.

While a midlife crisis is likely to affect your relationship, truth is that it has nothing to do with you so don’t take it personally. That said, while you may not understand first-hand what he is going through, there are principles and values which you ought not to compromise on. You will still have a life together after the transition and it will be unwise for instance to let him get away with extramarital affairs or blowing your life savings. Think and decide from the onset what you can and can’t put up with.

Signs your man could be experiencing a midlife transition

Your partner may begin making major rash decisions in regard to finances, his career or your relationship.

He may constantly talk about major triumphs in his past and the good old days. You only have a cause to worry if he begins questioning his past decisions or attempts to rekindle old love.

A man in transition is often desperately fighting to remain youthful.

When a man who was previously not fashion conscious suddenly begins to dress in styles too young for his age, he could be in midlife transition.

Midlife transition if accompanied by a tragic event like the death of a parent or a job loss results in depression. Pay attention if your significant other is showing signs of depression like insomnia, sleeping more than usual or a loss of appetite.