What you need to know about a gluten-free diet

What is gluten?





Gluten is the protein found in wheat, rye and barley. While oats technically don’t contain gluten, they are often grown next to fields containing gluten grains, so contamination is common. Gluten can be found in foods such as chapattis, pasta, couscous, cereals, biscuits, cakes and even soya sauce (the wheat-free version is called tamari).









What does it mean to have a gluten intolerance?

The nature of gluten is much like the name suggests – it’s a lot like glue. Think of the gloopy paste that you get when you mix flour and water together. Now imagine that in your gut. Unless you have really stellar digestive capabilities, constipation can result. And even if you are having daily bowel movements, a build up of gunk begins. The resulting effects include the issues I mentioned above: from headaches and fatigue, to nagging skin ailments to joint pain.









Is it possible to have a wheat allergy?





This is what is known as celiac disease and is where the gluten starts to damage the delicate lining of the intestine and, as a result, starts to make the sufferer very sick. You see, the purpose of the intestines is not just to breakdown food, but to absorb the goodness from it too. If this absorption mechanism gets damaged, you may suffer from diarrhoea, stomach cramps, numbness and tingling, weight loss, indigestion, vomiting and even alopecia (hair loss).









What if I don’t have any problems with gluten? Should I cut it out?





How do you know that you don’t have a problem with it? To answer this question, I suggest you cut out gluten, or at least wheat, for five days. See whether you feel better. In 99 percent of cases that I see, people do feel better. You see, when your digestion, or specifically your body’s waste disposal system, works better, everything works better.









What will happen if I cut it out and then I eat it occasionally?





It depends on how occasionally you eat it, but generally, ill effects should be minimal.









Can cutting out wheat help me lose weight?





Most people report shedding 1-3 kilos literally overnight. It’s the water weight that gluten consumption encourages our bodies to hold onto. Patients say that they feel “much much lighter” and by that, they don’t mean the weight. They talk about a physical lightness that’s difficult to put into words, but very noticeable.









Is being gluten-free expensive?





No! Many foods that we already eat are gluten-free. These include rice, ugali, rice noodles and oats. Easily available flour alternatives include potato, lentil, chickpea, tapioca, yam, soya and buckwheat.











